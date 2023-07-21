How Kelly Clarkson Is Allegedly Feeling About Her Talk Show Crushing But Her Big Divorce Album Flopping

Between her new album and her talk show, Kelly Clarkson has been plenty busy. While the singer seems to be crushing it on all fronts, and she's not giving herself full credit for it, things may not be all great. Despite The Kelly Clarkson Show being a success, her latest album, which centers on her recent and public divorce from Brandon Blackstock, has not been doing so well on the charts. And Clarkson is reportedly not happy about it.

Kelly Clarkson’s newest album, Chemistry, is about more than just heartbreak, but her entire relationship with Blackstock. However, Clarkson seems to be experiencing more heartbreak, and it’s not just over her divorce. A new report from RadarOnline alleges that Clarkson is devastated over how her album has been doing, which sold just below 54,000 copies as an insider reportedly said:

That Kelly's album about her divorce is tanking is almost as crushing as the failure of her marriage.

While this isn’t confirmed, Chemistry did only peak at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, going down to 83 in the second week, and is currently at 180 for the third week. It would be understandable if Kelly Clarkson felt this way, especially after putting so much into the album and writing a crazy number of songs while going through the divorce.

Meanwhile, as Clarkson prepares to move her talk show to the East Coast, she allegedly isn’t feeling all that great, at least when it comes to her other passion. According to the insider, if the American Idol winner had to choose between singing and her talk show, she would take singing in a heartbeat, which is partly why the numbers for Chemistry have been weighing on her:

Kelly is dismayed by the pathetic numbers, especially after she did a ton of press to promote it. Having a hit talk show is wonderful, but Kelly considers herself, first and foremost, a singer. If she had to pick between a TV career and singing, singing would win every time.

Whether or not this is actually true, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kelly Clarkson felt this way, considering she got her start in singing. Even though her talk show has been doing incredibly well, it’s definitely a mixture of feelings finding out that Chemistry is essentially a flop. Pouring your heart and soul into an album only for it to not do well on the charts is devastating, and if Clarkson does feel that way, it’s understandable.

Luckily, Clarkson is able to put her focus elsewhere and keep her mind off how her new album is doing. She is still working as hard as ever on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and it’s still going strong, even following toxic workplace allegations. As it continues to be part of the 2023 TV schedule, Clarkson will be able to look forward to a new era of the series when she moves to New York, as she never even wanted to live in LA. Perhaps this will be just the move and change she needs, and maybe it will even be the inspiration for another album that fans can look forward to.