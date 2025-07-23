Video Shows Kelly Clarkson Talking About Why She Doesn’t Date, And She Didn’t Mince Words

When she stepped on the audition stage for American Idol, the world quickly came to know that Kelly Clarkson isn’t afraid to show her feelings. She also made it very clear that she keeps everything very real. Then, throughout her two-decade career, the incredibly relatable moments she’s provided us have proven that point over and over again. And, her latest take demonstrated that once again, as she didn't mince her words while explaining why she doesn't date.

Clarkson’s love life experienced turbulence when her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two kids, ended in 2022. For the most part, since then, she’s kept her romantic dealings relatively private. The closest insights to the inner workings of everything have been expressed through her 2023 album, Chemistry, per the singer. Now, during her previously delayed Vegas residency, The “Studio Sessions,” the "Stronger” singer shared why she’s not remotely interested in dating (via amandagrimes563 on TikTok ) :

You got to love the OG American Idol winner’s real, down-to-earth, musically enhanced explanation. Dating can be very difficult, and it’s exactly why many don’t. But as Clarkson alludes to, she’s an internationally known singer, has hosting gigs under her belt (the eponymous talk show will continue this fall on the 2025 TV guide) and dabbles in acting, none of which makes dating easier. On top of that, she has two younger kids who are her main focus outside of work.

Still, she’s had great success with all endeavors, so I can see why she has a humorous explanation for not looking for any kind of love.

I’m also thrilled to see her having some of that signature fun while on stage in Vegas. She’s been sprinkling some of her beloved covers from her show into this residency and even revealed her favorite Kellyoke during a show . Mainly, I love it because it’s a very similar energy to the banter she had with her The Voice co-coach, Blake Shelton (who she trolled when she made her epic return ).

As for when and what the next topic of her latest relatable take will be, who knows? Though the rumor mill has been buzzing around Kelly Clarkson and the future of her talk show ever since her surprise absences earlier this year . She’s already openly discussed the show’s demanding schedule , but nothing’s set in stone since NBC’s contract is valid through Spring 2026. But, from the sounds of her alleged feelings about her career , a professional directional change isn’t out of the question.

All in all, it seems that Clarkson is breaking her very busy life into easier, manageable chunks, which is commendable. And what’s even more so is that she’s not afraid to humorously state that things like dating are completely on pause while other projects are full steam ahead.