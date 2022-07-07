Kelly Clarkson May Not Have Released ’Em Yet, But Admits She’s Written Crazy Number Of Songs About Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has had a lot going on in the past couple of years. On top of multiple on-screen projects, including her daytime talk show and winning another season of The Voice , the American Idol champion was caught up in a contentious divorce with Brandon Blackstock. One really can’t blame the singer for putting her music career on the back burner with everything else going on. While she hasn’t released a traditional studio album — save for her Christmas collection — since 2017, her divorce apparently inspired a wild amount of songwriting output.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host finally finalized her divorce from Reba McEntire’s stepson in March, after nearly two years of fights over custody of their children and the division of their property — particularly their ranch in Montana . Kelly Clarkson has spoken a lot about how she’s dealt with such a painful time for her family, and music has — not surprisingly — played a huge role. In fact, she told ET exactly how much has come out of her using writing as a release. In her words:

I have written, like, 60 songs. It’s an insane amount of getting it out. Anytime you go through [something], it’s such an awesome thing to have that as an outlet, regardless of if people hear it or not.

It’s unlikely that anyone will ever hear all of the dozens of songs Kelly Clarkson has penned since splitting with Brandon Blackstock, but fans are certainly hoping to get a good dose on a new album sooner than later. (And the pettier, the better, if you ask me!) It sounds like there’s definitely an album in the works, and the “Stronger” singer has been open about how hard it is to navigate getting her feelings out while still respecting the other people involved, particularly the two children she shares with her ex.

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Christmas album When Christmas Comes Around — which featured covers and duets in addition to some new music — seemed to tap into some of the emotion she’s experienced with Brandon Blackstock. At least if the single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is anything to judge things by.

The same goes for her new cover album Kellyoke, an offshoot of the popular segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly Clarkson’s version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” is featured, after the former Voice coach made headlines on her talk show by changing some of the lyrics in an apparent shot at her ex-husband.

It’s more than understandable that the mother of two would put her children’s feelings first when it comes to deciding which of those “60 songs” to release for public consumption, but her putting such raw emotion into her music likely makes for some quality content, and we can’t wait to see what she releases next.