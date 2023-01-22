How Max Thieriot's Fire Country Is Already Crushing Harder Than Ever In 2023

With seemingly more and more TV shows suffering first-season cancellations these days, largely within the world of streaming , it’s no doubt as difficult as ever for creators and stars to ever feel safe and secure. But no one involved with CBS’ Fire Country needs to worry much about the immediate future, however, as it’s crushing harder than ever already in 2023. Not only did the character-driven drama land a Season 2 renewal earlier this month, but it’s also going against the usual television trends by continuing to build up its core audience through the back half of Season 1.

More specifically, Fire Country is celebrating its biggest three-week stretch yet in terms of viewership stats and demo ratings, with two of the episodes in question drawing the biggest nightly viewerships yet for the young series. (Which is all leading into what will likely be the most-watched installment of the season, but more on that lower down.) Ahead of its midseason premiere on January 6, Fire Country was like many other first-year dramas, with its highly promoted series premiere garnering its then-biggest audience: 5.91 million viewers on the night, and a 0.4 demo rating with adults 18-49. But while those stats went untouched through December’s finale ( directed by star Kevin Alejandro ), the drama’s CBS return in the new year managed to lure in even more eyeballs.

The stressful winter premiere, titled “No Good Deed,” now currently stands as Fire Country’s biggest episode to date, both with its Live + Same Day totals and its delayed 7-day stats. Check out how it and the next two episodes have fared below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fire Country's Ratings So Far In 2023 Episode Live + Same Day Stats Live + 7 Stats "No Good Deed" (Jan 6) 6.57 million viewers, 0.6 rating 9 million viewers, 0.9 rating "Get Your Hopes Up" (Jan 13) 5.95 million viewers, 0.5 rating TBA (Live + 3 totals put it at 7.96 million viewers, and a 0.6 rating) "Mama Bear" (Jan 20) 5.89 million viewers, 0.5 rating (non-final) TBA

What’s important to note here is that even though the preliminary stats for “Mama Bear,” as reported by SpoilerTV , put its viewership numbers lower than those of the series premiere, it’s entirely possible that the ep’s final numbers will adjust high enough to be the third-most-watched installment to date. If that’s the case, then 2023 is already a banner year for Fire Country. (Just keep the fires away from the highly flammable banner.)

Also worth noting and celebrating, even beyond the impressive delayed viewing stats above, is that Fire Country's winter premiere marked the first time the show managed to reach a bigger audience than its Friday night follow-up, Blue Bloods. The latter drama has long been one of CBS' lesser-discussed weapons, with as steady a viewership as any drama could hope for while boasting a 10:00 p.m. Friday night time slot. And while that victory wasn't repeated across the last two weeks, the fact that Bode & Co. topped the Reagan crew even once was unexpected.

Which brings us to what will no doubt draw Fire Country's biggest audience of the season, with Episode 112, "Two Pink Lines," set to air on Sunday, January 29, following the end of the AFC Championship Game on CBS, with the episode also available to stream live and on demand. Check out the trailer below!

It was clear that Max Thieriot's new gig was a big one for both the actor and the network whenever he existed his role as a series regular on SEAL Team to focus on the CBS drama. That might have seemed like a terrible idea in hindsight if Fire Country's appeal had quickly fizzled out, but thankfully for all involved, it's a surefire ratings inferno. All the puns intended.