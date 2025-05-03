Fire Country Season 3 Ended With Cliffhangers And Some Major Exits. Now, I Have A Bunch Of Questions About Season 4

Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Fire Country are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription .

Fire Country Season 3 has come to a close on the 2025 TV schedule , and we’ve been left hanging on a cliff. Not only did the story leave us holding on for dear life as Vince, Sharon and Walter were stuck in a burning retirement home, and Three Rock was going up in flames, but we were also hit with big news about cast departures. So, overall, I have tons of questions after that bombshell finale and announcements about Season 4 of Fire Country.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

How Will Gabriela Leave?

On the heels of Fire Country airing its final episode of Season 3, it was announced that Stephanie Arcila would be leaving the show. When co-creator and executive producer Tony Phelan spoke to Deadline about this, he said it was done because Bode and Gabriela “needed a reset.”

I totally see why they did this. However, I’m wondering how Gabriela will be written off the show, seeing as the finale didn’t actually address it. She, like everyone else, was still in the middle of a catastrophic fire.

Will she be hired to coach a diver, seeing as she was competing in that sport before returning to Three Rock? Will she get a new job as an EMT or firefighter in a new city? Will her exit have anything to do with the legal situation that could surround Finn?

Thankfully, we do know the door is open for Manny’s daughter to come back. However, for now, something is going to take her away from Edgewater, meaning Arcila won’t be on the show anymore as a regular.

It’s a precarious situation, that’s for sure, and I really need to know how and why Gabriela will choose now to leave.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

How Will Manny Deal With Gabriela’s Exit

Along with Gabriela leaving, I need to know how it will impact Manny. After everything they’ve been through together, his mystery illness at Three Rock , and his being free again, there is a lot for them to unpack and deal with. I was hoping he’d do that with his daughter, but now we know that won't happen.

Will it cause Manny to regress? Will he be motivated to do better and impress his daughter? Either could happen, but I’m hoping he picks the healthier route.

I’m also hoping that even if we don’t see Gabriela on screen anymore, we at least hear Manny talk about what she’s up to. That way, we’d know this father-daughter duo was in a good place, and we’d get updates about the beloved character who will no longer be on the show.

(Image credit: Eike Schroter/CBS)

Will Vince Die?

Along with Stephanie Arcila’s exit, Deadline reported that Billy Burke would also be leaving the show come Season 4. However, when showrunner Tia Napolitano was asked in an interview with Deadline about it, she wouldn’t confirm or deny anything, saying:

We are not going to confirm who we’re losing. There will definitely be a devastating loss for everyone that remains in our family. No, shooting the finale, none of the actors knew.

Considering the episode ended with Sharon, Vince and Walter stuck in the burning retirement home as it exploded in flames, any of them could die. However, considering the news that broke about Burke, it stands to reason that Vince will be the one to not survive.

Now, along with this question about Vince, it also opens doors for more questions about Bode and Jake.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Will Jake Leave For That Job?

Over the last few episodes of Season 3, Jake started job searching outside of Edgewater. He did end up getting a new job, and put in his two-week notice. However, if Vince dies, will he stay in Edgewater? I could see him taking over the gig Burke’s character had, and helping rebuild Station 42.

Losing Vince (or Sharon if it goes that way) would be catastrophic and a massive loss. I could 100% see Jordan Calloway’s character stepping up to the plate to lead, which means, in my opinion, he might not leave for that new job.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

What On Earth Is Going To Happen To Three Rock’s People?

Along with the fire at Walter’s retirement home, Three Rock was dealing with a big one, too. In the end, Eve had to make the call to get her men out of the camp and to safety. Now, the question becomes: What will happen to Three Rock in Season 4?

Will these men get to stay in Edgewater somehow? Will they be sent to new camps or back to prison?

I’m sure the camp will remain a big part of the show. However, the question of how they’ll rebuild leaves us with a lot of uncertainty, especially since Three Rock was already not getting the support and resources it needed.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

What Will Happen To Audrey After She Shot Finn?

While all the fire was raging, Gabriela and Audrey were dealing with the stalker Finn . He was trying to take Gabriela, and eventually, Audrey shot him in self-defense. She was quick to admit she did it too, to law enforcement, making it clear it was self-defense.

Now, we don’t know what will happen to her. She has a record, she’s been in prison, could an incident like this put her back there? Will Sheriff Mickey help her get out of this? Will she be pushed away from Edgewater over this situation?

Personally, I’m someone who wants Audrey and Bode to be together , and I really want her to stay in Edgewater and 42. However, I have a feeling her being the one to shoot Finn could negatively impact her future.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

How Will Bode Handle All This?

Now, all these questions about various individuals lead to one big inquiry about our main character. Gabriela leaving, Vince possibly dying, the fires at the retirement home and Three Rock, Jake’s job and Audrey’s admission all impact Bode in big ways. That leads to the question: How will he handle all of this?

The episode ended with Jake holding Bode as he saw the retirement home go down, and I imagine he’ll be shattered by all of these developments. Now, I’m curious how all of this will impact his actions. Will he revert to his old ways? Will he step up and help rebuild everything? Will he crumble under the pressure?

That’s something we desperately need Season 4 to address, and I’m sure it will since Max Thieriot’s character sits at the center of this show.

Thankfully, I feel pretty sure all these questions and more will be addressed in Fire Country come Season 4. So buckle up, folks, I think we’re in for a wild and game-changing ride when the CBS drama returns this fall.