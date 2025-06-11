Fire Country's Max Thieriot Got Real About Why He'll 'Worry' For Bode If THAT Character Actually Dies In Season 4, And I'm Right There With Him

It’s been nearly two months since Fire Country’s third season left us with a ton of questions about some intense cliffhangers, and it’s time to wonder what will happen when Season 4 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. The season finale left the lives of Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), Vince Leone (Billy Burke), and Walter Leone (Jeff Fahey) hanging in the balance after they got trapped by a fire in a memory care center. Now, although I’m second-guessing myself over who could die following a couple of cast exits, Max Thieriot got real about why he’ll worry for Bode if a specific death happens, and I’m right there with him.

As Sharon, Vince, and Walter got stuck in the center when a part of the building collapsed, Bode was being held back by firefighters. All he could do was watch his family get trapped, and he had no way of knowing if they were okay. Thieriot told TVLine what the aftermath of the finale will be like for Bode and how things could possibly go for him if he has to deal with his Vince's death, specifically:

Bode has obviously gone through a lot of hardship in his life. And it seems like every time he feels like he’s coming out the other side, something happens. So I worry what [Vince’s death] would do to him, and how poorly he would respond.

Obviously, whoever doesn’t make it out of the fire is going to change Bode forever, since that is his family, literally. But it makes sense that he could really go off the deep end if Vince were the one to die in the fire, because he’s tried so hard to make him proud, and he was the one who went back in with Vince’s father, no less.

Unfortunately, it’s been reported that Billy Burke will exit the series, making Vince’s death more likely, and there’s no telling how Bode will deal with whatever happens since he’s never had to deal with anything like this. To that point, Thieriot said:

We know [Bode has] made leaps and bounds as far as the person he is after being incarcerated, but has he come fare enough to deal with something like that or not? It’s heavy.

Bode has gone through a lot, and not just with prison. He lost his sister, he lost Cara, and he recently had a tough time dealing with losing someone while out on a call with Jake. If another person he knows dies, and especially if it's his dad, it's not going to be easy for him. And Bode is not one to really share his feelings, meaning that it’s also going to be hard for him to open up and not shut everyone out. I am honestly worried, too, about how all this could impact the new firefighter.

Fire Country can be unpredictable, and at this point, it's anyone’s guess as to who is going to die in the Season 4 premiere. Of course, the hope is that no one dies, but that is not the way things work, and it really feels like Vince won't make it. Between his dad possibly dying and ex-girlfriend Gabriela leaving, since Stephanie Arcila has also been confirmed to exit, Bode will be dealing with a lot when Season 4 premieres.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 4 has not been announced, but CBS’s 2025-26 fall lineup confirms that it will be airing later this year. The wait will be worth it, and it will give fans some time to prepare themselves for the worst.