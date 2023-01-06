Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2

Friday turned out to be a banner day for fans of the CBS drama Fire Country. Not only will viewers finally learn what happened to Max Thieriot’s Bode following the shocking midseason finale last month, but they can rest assured that there’s plenty more Cal Fire fun to come. With CBS citing the instant success of the firefighting drama on both the network and with viewers who have a Paramount+ subscription , the series has been renewed for a second season. This news was welcomed by the Fire Country cast , who took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

The fate of the series looked promising from the beginning, with Fire Country receiving a full season order just a couple of weeks after its October premiere. CBS dubbed it the No. 1 new series of the 2022-2023 season, and that was backed up by the decision to renew the series, which the show announced on January 6 via Instagram ahead of its midseason premiere:

Co-creator and star Max Thieriot looked all kinds of excited, as he celebrated the news with co-star Stephanie Arcila, who plays Gabriella Perez, in a video posted to her Instagram Stories .

While the series seemed all but guaranteed to garner additional seasons, the official word from CBS likely means a lot to Max Thieriot, after Fire Country’s success contributed to his character being killed off of the CBS-turned-Paramount+ series SEAL Team. The actor took to the comments of the show’s post to share his elation, saying:

Friday feeling gonna b a little extra today 😅🔥 sooooo excited !!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Thieriot also took to his own Instagram to post about his gratitude and excitement in regard to getting a second season for a show that's based on his hometown.

In addition to her celebratory videos, Stephanie Arcila also shared the announcement, making sure to give thanks to the fans who became such fast followers of the drama. She posted :

Grateful to everyone who tunes in every Friday! For our crew! Our cast! Everyone who’s been a part of making this happen! Overwhelmed with so much Joy! What a day! Thank you!!!

Kevin Alejandro, who not only stars as Cal Fire Captain Manny Perez but directed that big midseason finale “Bad Guy,” also marked the occasion on his social media , acknowledging the hard work of the cast and crew:

Starting 2023 off HOT!! I’m so extremely happy for our entire team of film makers! Congratulations everyone we’ve worked our asses off for this one!! #freebilly

Diane Farr, who plays Sharon Leone, appropriately threw up some flame emojis in her Instagram celebration, while Jordan Calloway added a “Welp… Praise God.” Jules Latimer, who plays Eve Edwards, rounded out the reactions with praise for her colleagues and thankfulness for the show’s fans. Her Instagram post read:

WOW Y’ALL!! WE’RE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2!! With a stunning cast, phenomenal crew, and outstanding leadership congratulations to all who make this show sing. Love and deep gratitude to the fans who support us week after week. Thank you and we’re so excited to bring you more FIRE COUNTRY!