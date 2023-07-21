How Much Has Vanna White Made On Wheel Of Fortune Compared To Pat Sajak Anyway?

The contract negotiation situation between Vanna White and Sony seems like it has the potential to get ugly — a scenario Wheel of Fortune clearly hoped to avoid in their quick naming of Ryan Seacrest as Pat Sajak’s eventual replacement. The co-host made it clear that she wishes to stay with the program when her longtime colleague steps away at the end of the upcoming season, as long as she can get a deal done. With her current contract expiring in 2024, it’s been reported that the employee of 41 years is asking for half of what Sajak made, so how much difference was there between their paychecks anyway?

Reports have surfaced recently that apparently show that Vanna White has been making around $3 million a year for the past 18 years. While she hasn’t received a pay bump in nearly two decades, there are reportedly bonuses, though those details haven’t been disclosed. Pat Sajak , meanwhile, allegedly makes $15 million per season.

While both of their names and faces are synonymous with the game show after four decades, it can’t be argued that Pat Sajak carries the majority of Wheel of Fortune ’s hosting duties, directing contestants through the game, while Vanna White handles the big board. The famed letter-turner seems to have taken that into consideration, too, as she is reportedly asking for just half of her colleague’s salary — $7.5 million — which would more than double what she currently receives. This line of logic, however, doesn’t fly with Sony, according to TMZ , whose sources say:

Sony believes they ended up paying Pat too much and they don't want to use his salary for comparability.

To that end, Bryan Freedman, who is representing Vanna White in the deal , was reportedly denied the use of a third party to evaluate the duo’s individual roles and importance on the show and suggest a “fair figure.”

Insiders claim this isn’t an issue Sony wants hanging over its head, as Vanna White is a popular public figure, and denying her the money she’s requesting would be a bad look . However, there’s not much they can do at the moment, as the writer’s strike has halted negotiations for the time being. The two sides were apparently still “far apart” when talks were halted.

There was one deal Bryan Freedman was able to get done for Vanna White, however. While her contract for the syndicated show is good for another year, her Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contract was up, and she has renegotiated for $100,000 an episode. It’s unknown exactly what Pat Sajak was making on the celebrity version of the game show, but TMZ sources alleged it was just over $400,000 per episode. White reportedly has asked for half of that before settling for a quarter — which is still apparently a “meaningful bump” from what she was making before.

Sources are saying “it’s gonna get ugly” if Sony doesn’t start getting more generous with Vanna White, but apparently there’s not much that can be done while the strike is ongoing.