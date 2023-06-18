Where Does Vanna White Fit Into Wheel Of Fortune Now That Pat Sajak's Leaving?

When it comes to dynamic duos, some classic pairings that come to mind are Batman and Robin, Jordan and Pippen, and peanut butter and jelly. But there’s no doubt that amongst that long list are the names Pat Sajak and Vanna White . The Wheel of Fortune co-hosts have shared the stage for four decades, and when it comes to two people co-existing in that manner for so long, it begs the question: Can one survive without the other? With Sajak’s recent announcement that he will retire after the upcoming season , where does that leave the famous letter-turner?

It’s hard enough to imagine Wheel of Fortune without Pat Sajak shepherding contestants through the beloved game show, but to lose Vanna White at the same time would be straight-up devastating for fans. However, we may not have to face that scenario, if what sources say is true, because OK! magazine is reporting that White does not plan to follow in Sajak’s footsteps just yet. She might even be interested in succeeding him, the insider alleges:

Vanna doesn't want to leave Wheel of Fortune even after Pat's announcement of retirement and she would highly consider taking over his role as host on the show. The next year is going to be quite the ride and Vanna wants to be a part of it all even after he leaves, and she hopes they don't force her out.

The powers that be at Wheel of Fortune have likely already started planning for the game show’s future past Season 41, as it was recently reported that they’ve been in talks with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest as Pat Sajak’s possible replacement. However, if that really is a position that Vanna White is interested in, she definitely has earned the right to be considered. At the very least, she would like a say in the show’s future, according to the source, who continued:

Vanna is in it for the long haul. If she doesn't take over Pat's job when he is done, she would like to be a part of the selection process for Pat's replacement because if it is up to her, she is in it forever.

It sounds like Vanna White is as committed as ever to Wheel of Fortune, and it makes complete sense that she would still be invested in the job where she’s been happy alongside her “TV husband” for the past 40 years. Whether or not she actually would want to replace him as host , however, is a different question altogether.

Vanna White previously took over for Pat Sajak temporarily in 1996 , when the host got laryngitis. She stepped in again in 2019, when Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, and Sajak later remarked that she was “not comfortable” in that role because it was something she wasn’t used to.

Months after that hosting stint, she reflected on the experience, saying that while she loved doing it, she was very nervous and would have needed to do it a little longer before she became comfortable. In the end, she said replacing Sajak again was “not at the top of my list.”