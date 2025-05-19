Vanna White Reveals The Legendary Celebrities Who Left Her The Most Starstruck, And I Wouldn't Have Predicted Any Of Them
I'd like to buy an "Oooh!"
In the world of celebrity-dom, Vanna White exists on a unique pedestal, with extremely few others in entertainment on the same level. A fixture on the 2025 TV schedule, she’s been a game show icon for more than 40 years, she prefaced that run with a Troma movie, and was recognized in 2013 as a Guinness World Record holder for having clapped around 3.4 million times during the first 30 seasons. Vanna’s a living legend, but even she gets starstruck from time to time.
Having appeared on roughly 8,000 Wheel of Fortune episodes at this point, with some of those being the Celebrity spinoff (where Pat Sajak is still host for now), White is obviously no stranger to meeting and chatting up famous folks from all walks of life, so it perhaps makes sense that the superstars who left her most agog also boasted a variety of talents. Speaking with Closer Weekly, she shared this when addressing her favorite celeb encounters:
It's unclear where this excellent brush with greatness (for the both of them) would have taken place, as I don't believe Stevie Wonder was ever a proper contestant on Wheel of Fortune, and as far as I know, she's never sang on a duet with him. (She does have a Christmas album, however, which Ryan Seacrest used in a cute prank over the holidays.)
Vanna White shared another pair of celebs that left her awestruck, and both speak to her aw-shucks nature. As she put it:
One wouldn't even need to care about baseball in the slightest to know the importance of meeting Hall-of-Famer Mickey Mantle, one of the most celebrated athletes of all time.
Just as inspirational, albeit in other ways, is Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood fame, who remains a beacon of understanding and politeness even years after his death.
Having witnessed so many thousands of contestants come and go via the Wheel of Fortune stage, Vanna White is aware of just how nervous many people get in regards to appearing on TV, and she revealed that she regularly offers up mini-pep talks to incoming players as she gets to work. And that sounds exactly like the kind of thing someone starstruck by Mr. Rogers would do.
To have Vanna share the advice with me to “buy vowels,” I would lose my d_amn_d mind. Below, fans can see Pat and Vanna reminiscing about having Mr. Rogers on the show when it taped in his hometown of Pittsburgh.
One can only guess how many people have been starstruck by seeing Vanna White in person during a Wheel of Fortune taping, knowing that whatever gorgeous dress she’s wearing won’t ever be duplicated in another episode, even if she does wear the same shoes on occasion.
Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights in syndication.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
