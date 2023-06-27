Wheel Of Fortune's New Host Is Ryan Seacrest, And He Revealed Why The Game Show Gig Is A 'Full Circle Moment'

Wheel of Fortune has named its new host. Even before Pat Sajak begins his farewell tour on one final season of the game show he’s hosted for more than 40 years, Ryan Seacrest has been named as his successor. The well-known TV personality released a statement upon the big announcement Tuesday, saying he’s “humbled” to be following in the footsteps of a legend like Sajak, and he explained why this is a “full-circle moment” for his career.

Ryan Seacrest will take over the popular syndicated game show for its 2024-25 season, THR reported, following one last season with Pat Sajak after he announced his retirement earlier in June. The longtime American Idol host was said to be a possible frontrunner for the position, and following the announcement, he released a statement on Instagram that explained exactly how much the hosting job means to him:

I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.

One of Ryan Seacrest’s first of many, many jobs was apparently working on a Merv Griffin game show 25 years ago, so this must feel like a pretty big opportunity to return to where it all started.

Check out his full post below, with his signature right on the Wild Card slot.

The incoming host also said in his Instagram post that he looks forward to working with co-host Vanna White, after many questions circulated about her future on Wheel of Fortune amidst her own four-decade tenure. The famed letter-turner has one more year left on her contract, and Sony head honchos said they were in "active discussions" to renew her deal.

That new deal may see a big payday for her, too, as Vanna White has reportedly lawyered up for negotiations amidst reports that Pat Sajak was making five times her $3 million annual salary.

Ryan Seacrest's appointment to the coveted Wheel of Fortune host position makes a lot of sense, and ensures the iconic game won't see the drama that befell fellow classic game show Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek. Seacrest recently left his co-hosting position on Live with Kelly and Ryan to focus on his Los Angeles commitments, and his place aside the Big Wheel will allow him to remain on his preferred coast.

Also, as host of the previously mentioned daytime talk show, in addition to American Idol, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and his Top 40 radio show, Ryan Seacrest is already a familiar face and voice to the loyal Wheel of Fortune viewers, so hopefully it will be a pretty seamless transition.

But Pat Sajak isn't out just yet! The longtime host will return for Season 41, which kicks off in September, so keep your eye on the 2023 TV schedule for that and all of the other upcoming premieres.