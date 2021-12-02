How One Chicago's Winter Finales Will Shake Things Up For Med, Fire, And P.D.

The three shows of NBC’s One Chicago are finally only days rather than weeks away from returning with new episodes, but Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are coming back from a break only to head into winter hiatus shortly after. That said, One Chicago winter finales tend to deliver big twists and often even bigger cliffhangers, so it’s probably safe to say that the episodes on December 8 are going to shake things up heading into 2022.

NBC hasn’t actually released a whole lot for fans to go on during the weeks of waiting for the winter finales, but the episode descriptions are available, and they definitely give some food for thought for what happens next. Take a look!

Chicago Med's Winter Finale: "Secret Santa Has A Gift For You"

Chicago Med is closing out Season 7 in 2021 with a winter finale called “Secret Santa Has A Gift For You,” which would seemingly hint at a full episode of fun holiday hijinks… if Med was a sitcom or rom com. In the case of this medical drama, the “gift” might not be so great, with more than one character already facing some high stakes. Here’s what NBC’s episode description reveals is on the way:

The outcome of Will’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan to save a 4-month-old patient. Stevie and Vanessa both struggle to keep their secrets. Crockett and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant.

Will’s investigation got more than a little messy after Dr. Cooper overdosed , and there’s more uncertainty now after Goodwin’s decision. Vanessa’s secret is arguably bigger than Stevie’s, since it getting out could jeopardize not only her professional future, but also Maggie’s. I’m not sure what neurosurgeon Dr. Abrams will have to do with a liver transplant, but it should be interesting to see if the winter finale affects Crockett’s consideration of joining Blake’s transplant team.

Chicago Fire's Winter Finale: "Winterfest"

Chicago Fire has delivered some major changes already in the first half of Season 10, largely revolving around the departure of Jesse Spencer as Casey . Stella has been absent for a while as she expands Girls On Fire off-screen, Brett is struggling with a long-distance relationship, Severide is feeling isolated, and that’s not nearly all . So, how is Fire ending 2021? Here’s what to expect:

Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel. Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit.

Only time will tell if Stella really does make her return to Firehouse 51 and what that would mean, but hopefully Firehouse 51 getting in the holiday spirit is fun and festive without any crises for Brett or the trio and their microbrewery business! Then again, it’s always best to expect the unexpected with Fire finales.

Chicago P.D.'s Winter Finale: "A Way Out"

Chicago P.D. may not be able to celebrate the holidays quite as much as the other two One Chicago shows, considering the cliffhanger from the latest episode with Halstead’s ultimatum . He’s facing the prospect of either flipping on Voight or going to prison himself, with Upton heading to prison as well if he doesn't flip. Based on the episode description, however, Halstead isn’t going to make his decision solo even as the Roy Walton investigation continues:

With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize on a way out. After a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction.

It’s not 100% clear whether or not Voight and Halstead strategizing means that Halstead didn’t tell Upton about the FBI’s offer, but the stakes are sky-high for all three characters heading into the winter finale. It seems like somebody is going to have to take the fall for Roy’s death , but Voight can be pretty slippery when it comes to avoiding consequences, and that could extend to Upstead as well when they’re all in it together. My wild card for taking the fall is still Miller , but it’s a long shot!