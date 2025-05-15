Chicago Med Just Took A Big Choice Away From Hannah, And Now She Has A New Conundrum For The Season 10 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of Chicago Med Season 10, called "Baby Mine..." and available streaming with a Peacock subscription.

Would it really be a One Chicago drama if the stakes weren't raised in the second-to-last episode of a season? Chicago Med did just that in the latest installment of the 2025 TV schedule, with developments ranging from Dr. Charles reuniting with his daughters to Frost and Maggie losing a pair of lungs for a young boy who desperately needs them to a rich man whose daughter will almost certainly die even after she gets them. A twist with potential long-lasting repercussions happened to Hannah, when the challenge of choosing whether or not to be a surrogate for Lizzy was taken from her. For good reason, though!

Really, kudos to Chicago Med, because between Hannah losing a pregnant patient back in the fall, her guilt over Lizzy's hysterectomy, and even getting an apology from Archer about how he reacted to her considering surrogacy, I really thought that NBC's recently renewed medical drama was setting her up to carry her sister's child in Season 11. Instead, the Gaffney ED's OB-GYN is pregnant herself, proving that her relationship with Mitch isn't quite as in the past as it seemed.

But a lot depends on choices that she makes in the upcoming Season 10 finale. Based on the promo, the episode is going to be packed full of twists for characters across the board, so it's hard to predict how much screen time will be available to address Hannah's pregnancy. She wasn't exactly jumping for joy at the end of "Baby Mine," dodging a call from Lizzy while sitting in the same room where they'd been when she made the surrogacy offer. Plus, of course, there's the fact that Hannah seemed pretty content with her decision to break up with Mitch.

Sure, they had a cute moment earlier in the hour when he finally got a fussy baby to fall asleep on him, but I never really got any sense of yearning or regret from her. If anything, Med seemed to be developing the Hannah/Archer dynamic, which had me conflicted earlier this spring. Will she tell Mitch in the finale that she has a bun in the oven? Will she even want to deal with it before the end of Season 10? Will there be larger complications to deal with and/or decisions she wants to make about whether or not to even have the baby without confiding in anybody?

We'll have to wait and see, as she seemed to be more in shock than anything else at the end of "Baby Mine..." She clearly hadn't settled for the surrogacy clinic's word that she was expecting, and had taken what looks like at least three different home pregnancy tests to confirm. I do wonder if the surrogacy clinic was going to actually tell her if she hadn't started questioning why she'd been turned down as a candidate, but that's a question I'm not expecting to be answered. For now, check out the promo for the upcoming finale:

Chicago Med 10x22 Promo "...Don't You Cry" (HD) Season Finale - YouTube Watch On

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med, called "...Don't You Cry," airs on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows are currently available streaming on Peacock as well. With the recent news that the One Chicago trio has been renewed for the 2025-2026 TV season, fans can head into the finales secure in the knowledge that even if they end on painful cliffhangers, those cliffhangers will be resolved!