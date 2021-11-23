When TV's Big Fall Finales Are Airing, Including Grey's Anatomy And One Chicago Shows

Somehow, it's almost the end of 2021 already, which seems wild after the eternity that was 2020. And as it goes every year, the holiday season is filled with all the biggest TV shows temporarily pulling their plugs with fall finales, and those will happen alongside a smorgasbord of season finales and some series' final episodes ever ! ( R.I.P. Money Heist , eventually .) We've rounded up all the big endings heading to TV and streaming from now until the end of the year, even as some major premieres haven't even happened yet.

Check out the full schedule below to make your own calendar of important TV farewells, and be sure to note that all times are ET.

November 2021

Tuesday, November 23

Wednesday, November 24

Hanna Season 3, Amazon, 12:01 a.m. (Series Finale)

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7, The CW, 8:00 p.m.

Batwoman Season 2, The CW, 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 25

F Is for Family Season 5, Netflix, 3:01 a.m. (Series Finale)

South Side Season 2, HBO Max, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Saturday, November 27

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+, 3:01 a.m. (Series Finale)

Sunday, November 28

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, AMC+, 3:01 a.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, AMC+, 3:01 a.m. (Series Finale)

Axios Season 4, HBO, 6 p.m. (Season Finale)

The Equalizer Season 2, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30

La Brea Season 1, NBC, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

The Hot Zone Season 2, Nat Geo, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Chucky Season 1, Syfy/USA, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

December 2021

Wednesday, December 1

The Goldbergs Season 9, ABC, 8:00 p.m.

The Wonder Years Season 1, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The Conners Season 4, ABC, 9:00 p.m.

Home Economics Season 2, ABC, 9:30 p.m.

A Million Little Things Season 4, ABC, 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 2

Bruh Season 2, BET+, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Top Chef Family Style Season 1, Peacock, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 9, ABC, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Friday, December 3

Acapulco Season 1, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

pen15 Season 2, Hulu, 12:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Money Heist Season 5, Netflix, 3:01 a.m. (Series Finale)

Sunday, December 5

Doctor Who Season 13, BBC America, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, AMC, 9:00 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, AMC, 10:00 p.m. (Series Finale)

Monday, December 6

9-1-1 Season 5, Fox, 8:00 p.m.

Black Ink Crew Season 7, VH1, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Hoarders Season 13, A&E, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

The Neighborhood Season 4, CBS, 8:00 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola Season 3, CBS, 8:30 p.m.

NCIS Season 19, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

The Big Leap Season 1, Fox, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1, CBS, 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 7

The Resident Season 5, Fox, 8:00 p.m.

FBI: International Season 1, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

Our Kind of People Season 1, Fox, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Wednesday, December 8

Chicago Med Season 7, NBC, 8:00 p.m.

Chicago Fire Season 10, NBC, 9:00 p.m.

Tough As Nails Season 3, CBS, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Alter Ego Season 1, Fox, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Chicago P.D. Season 9, NBC, 10:00 p.m.

CSI: Vegas Season 1, CBS, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Thursday, December 9

American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3, Peacock, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Gossip Girl Season 1, HBO Max, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Guilty Party Season 1, HBO Max, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1, HBO Max, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Young Sheldon Season 5, CBS, 8:00 p.m.

The Blacklist Season 9, NBC, 8:00 p.m.

United States of Al Season 2, CBS, 8:30 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23, NBC, 9:00 p.m.

Ghosts Season 1, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

B Positive Season 2, CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, NBC, 10:00 p.m.

Bull Season 6, CBS, 10:00 p.m.

Cake Season 5, FXX, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Tacoma F.D. Season 3, truTV, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Friday, December 10

Invasion Season 1, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

S.W.A.T. Season 5, CBS, 8:00 p.m.

The Wall Season 4, NBC, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Magnum P.I. Season 4, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

Blue Bloods Season 12, CBS, 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 12

Succession Season 3, HBO, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

The Rookie Season 4, ABC, 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14

FBI Season 4, CBS, 8:00 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

The Voice Season 21, NBC, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Queens Season 1, ABC, 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15

The Masked Singer Season 6, Fox, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Survivor Season 41, CBS, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Twenties Season 2, BET, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Thursday, December 16

Ragdoll Season 1, AMC+, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1, Peacock, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Station 19 Season 5, ABC, 8:00 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18, ABC, 9:00 p.m.

Marriage Boot Camp Season 18, WE, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Big Sky Season 2, ABC, 10:00 p.m.

Desus & Mero Season 3, Showtime, 11:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Friday, December 17

The Shrink Next Door Season 1, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Swagger Season 1, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Sunday, December 19

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1, TBS/Cartoon Network, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday Season 4, Food Network, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Holiday Wars Season 3, Food Network, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Monday, December 20

Holiday Baking Championship Season 8, Food Network, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Tuesday, December 21

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4, Shudder, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

The Bachelorette Season 18, ABC, 8:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Top Gear Season 31, BBC America, 10 p.m. (Season Finale)

The Last O.G. Season 4, TBS, 10:30 p.m. (Season Finale)

Wednesday, December 22

Hawkeye Season 1, Disney+, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Sistas Season 3, BET, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15, FXX, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Thursday, December 23

Anna Season 1, AMC+, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Anne Boleyn Season 1, AMC+, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Friday, December 24

Dickinson Season 3, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m. (Series Finale)

Wheel of Time Season 1, Prime Video, 12:01a.m. (Season Finale)

Saturday, December 25

Destination Fear Season 3, Travel Channel, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Sunday, December 26

The Freak Brothers Season 1, Tubi, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Hightown Season 2, Starz, 9:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Insecure Season 5, HBO, 10:00 p.m. (Series Finale)

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, HBO, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Condor Season 2, Epix, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

Monday, December 27

Temple Season 1, Spectrum, 3:01 a.m. (Season Finale)

Thursday, December 30

Young Justice Season 4, HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.

Friday, December 31

How To with John Wilson Season 2, HBO, 10:00 p.m. (Season Finale)

We'll continue updating the above as new finale dates are announced, so be sure to keep checking back for more!