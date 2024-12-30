‘I Appreciate The Criticism’: American Idol Alum Clay Aiken Explains Why It Was Good The Judges Were Tougher Back When He Competed
The show was pretty different back then.
When American Idol returns for Season 23 on the 2025 TV schedule, Carrie Underwood will make her debut as a judge 20 years after she won the fourth season of the show. The contestants who stand in front of her, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, however, will likely have a different experience than Underwood did back in 2005. The judges back then were not afraid to give constructive criticism — with a strong emphasis on criticism. Clay Aiken, the Season 2 runner-up, is actually grateful he experienced the show in that era and explained why he’s glad the judges were tougher back then.
When Clay Aiken competed on American Idol, he faced the infamous trio of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, and he told US Weekly that he feels that their honest feedback helped him to become so successful. Aiken said:
It wasn’t just him, either, but Clay Aiken says if you look back at several of the most famous American Idol contestants, you can see the artists being shaped over the course of the season, starting with the very first winner Kelly Clarkson. Aiken continued:
Clay Aiken, who finished Season 2 in second place behind Ruben Studdard, said he doesn’t see that kind of improvement in the current contestants, and Idol could save a lot of time if they skipped over the “45 to 50 seconds where they’re all going to say, ‘You did a lovely job and you’re a great star.'” Aiken thinks the singers would benefit from being challenged a little.
Simon Cowell was largely considered the meanest of the original American Idol judges, but there’s a chance that rudeness was faked for TV. Randy Jackson, meanwhile, agrees with Clay Aiken and has spoken out about singing competition judges being too nice. Even Katy Perry — who was definitely not always nice to the contestants — had said she hoped whoever followed her wouldn’t be afraid to speak their mind and actually have a point of view.
It sounds like when Carrie Underwood officially replaces Katy Perry, she hopes to bring a good blend of the old and the new. The “Before He Cheats” artist said her judging philosophy is to be “honest and constructive but still kind.” We still have a couple of months before we see what that looks like. American Idol Season 23 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 9, on ABC.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
‘It Was Pitched To CBS As Law And Order In The Navy’: NCIS Executive Producer Recalls The Show’s Beginnings And The Steps Taken To Distance It From JAG
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Veah And Sunny Made An Unexpected Move In Their Relationship, But Past Storylines Have Me Thinking I Know Where This Is Headed