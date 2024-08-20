The Sweet Way Randy Jackson Responded To Carrie Underwood Idol Audition Throwback Post On Its 20th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood is experiencing a full-circle moment in her career right now, as she is set to return to where it all started — American Idol. This time, however, she won’t be on stage trying to win over Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and the perpetually rude Simon Cowell ; she’ll be sitting in one of their spots as the new judge for the upcoming 23rd season . Underwood couldn’t help but reflect on the moment that changed her life two decades ago, posting a throwback photo to honor the 20th anniversary of her American Idol audition, and former judge Jackson had a sweet response.

It was back in Season 4 of American Idol when Carrie Underwood beat out Bo Bice and the rest of the field to launch a music career that has so far seen nine studio albums, 22 No. 1 singles and eight Grammys. Now she seems ready to pay it forward, as she shared on Instagram those 20-year-old pics from her St. Louis, Missouri, audition:

I love this blast from the past so much, and something tells me that sweet, young girl had no idea just how big of a star she was about to become!

The judges, though, seemed to know right away that the country singer with a powerful voice had the potential to win the whole thing after they heard her sing "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt. Randy Jackson confirmed as much when he hit the comment section of the above throwback post to say:

One of my favorite auditions 👏❤️

What a sweet thing to say! Randy Jackson was apparently pretty impressed with Carrie Underwood back in 2004, but at the time, he played it cool with his feedback (because of course he did, dawg). While he and Simon Cowell both told Underwood she had a great voice and had given a good audition, Jackson wanted her to work on her stage presence, as she did seem a little soft-spoken.

Carrie Underwood seemed to have no problem taking that note, because the years that followed have seen her blowing fans away in sold-out tours around the world. I’m excited to see how her entire journey on and since American Idol will inform the way she critiques the contestants, but I'd guess there are few people as qualified as Underwood to do so.

The “Before He Cheats” singer joins the judging panel as a replacement for Katy Perry, who stepped away at the end of Season 22. Carrie Underwood was not one of the names circulating as a potential new judge — Jelly Roll seemed to be Perry’s pick , while Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus and P!nk also came up — but in the end it was the Season 4 champ who was named the newest member of the so-called “ ham sandwich squad ” alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

She may not have been the only former Idol winner to be considered, though. Kelly Clarkson was mentioned at some point, as she served as a coach on The Voice for years after winning the first season of American Idol, but she shot down that rumor , citing her recent move to the East Coast. Season 6 champion Jordin Sparks had also asked to be considered for the gig.