Katy Perry Recalls Fan Backlash While Discussing What Her American Idol Replacement Should Be Like

American Idol marked the end of an era last weekend, as Katy Perry exited the series after serving as a judge for seven seasons. Her co-stars as well as the contestants sent her off in style as well with a touching tribute, and Perry also gave a show-stopping performance. Following that star-studded installment, there’s still the matter of who will take over for the pop star. Perry herself has been discussing potential replacements as of late and, while sharing her latest thoughts on her ideal successor, she recalled past fan backlash she’s faced.

What Did Katy Perry Say About Her Replacement On Idol?

Katy Perry shared an idea for the next judge during an interview conducted back in April. At the time, she stated that singer-songwriter Jelly Roll would make for a great successor (which is an opinion that might’ve generated mixed feelings amongst fans). The “Smile” performer, who was going to "celebrate" with her pals after the show, weighed in on the topic again while speaking with ET after her final episode as an Idol judge. Based on the sentiments she shared, she wants the person to have some of the qualities she personally possesses. And that includes a willingness to be “polarizing” at times:

I hope it's someone fearless. I hope it's someone that doesn't mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself. There's a lot of people that's like, 'She's awful! She should go!' And there's a lot of people that are like, 'She speaks her mind! She's authentic!' Whatever, you can't win 'em all. I think it's actually better not to win 'em all because that means you actually have a point of view.

The Grammy nominee’s mention of the comments said by people seem to refer to the controversies she was involved in during her tenure on American Idol. In March 2023, a contestant named Sara Beth Liebe shared a TikTok video, in which she claimed that Katy Perry “shamed” her during her audition. More specifically, Liebe asserted that Perry made a “joke” at her expense after she revealed to the panel, who’d commented on how young she looked, that she had three kids. Not too long after that, Perry caught flak again for criticizing an outfit contestant Nutsa Buzaladze wore while performing on the show. In both instances, fans chastised the “Hot n Cold” singer.

Despite that, it would still seem that she’s choosing to own her persona and accepting the blowback as well. It is true that the 39-year-old mother of one has never hesitated to share her opinions – for better and for worse. I’m not sure if the show’s producers will seek out someone quite as opinionated as she is, but it’s hard to deny the notion that such a person would add an interesting layer to the show.

What Happened On Katy Perry’s Final Episode, And Where Do Things Stand With Her Successor?

Katy Perry’s Idol send-off made for a truly memorable season finale, with several contestants performing some of her hit songs. Abi Carter (who was eventually crowned Season 22’s winner), Kaibrienne Richins and Emmy Russell sang a rendition of “Teenage Dream.” That was followed by a performance of “Dark Horse” by Jayna Elise and McKenna Breinholt. Adding to the sweet moment were Mia Matthews and Julia Gagnon, who joined the rest of the contenders in singing “California Gurls.”

And, later in the night, honoree herself paid tribute to the various talents that the show has welcomed by sporting a giant dress laden with former contestants’ faces while singing "What Makes A Woman" with eventual runner-up Jack Blocker. On top of that, Idol alum Fantasia Barrino, Jon Bon Jovi and Seal were among the stars to appear throughout the night. Talk about going out with a bang. Check out a snapshot of the woman of the night's dress down below:

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

At present, speculation continues to fly in regard to who might become the next judge. Series host Ryan Seacrest weighed in on Jelly Roll possibly taking the spot, calling him “charming” and “a force in music.” Nevertheless, Seacrest declined to say whether a definitive decision had been made on a new addition. I’m certainly curious to see who ends up landing the gig – and whether they’re as “polarizing” as Katy Perry hopes they’ll be.

