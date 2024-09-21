I Felt A Ton Of Nostalgia Watching Dancing With The Stars For The First Time In Years, But There's One Element I Appreciate So Much More Now

I watched Dancing with the Stars back in the day when Derek and Julianne Hough were pros, not judge and host, and the celebrity contestants were folks like Zendaya, Shawn Johnson and Jerry Rice, who competed in 2013, 2009 and 2006, respectively. So yeah, it’s been a minute since I really watched the ABC program. However, that changed when Season 33 premiered on the 2024 TV schedule , as I decided to tune in for the first time in years.

As I watched the show, I was overwhelmed with nostalgia. However, what really stood out to me was my newfound appreciation for the judges and the use of constructive criticism on the show.

I Was Hit With A Tidal Wave Of Nostalgia Watching Dancing With The Stars For The First Time In Years

The decision to watch Dancing with the Stars for the first time in many years is attached to the Olympics. I, like many, fell in love with the men’s gymnastics team, and I was in awe of Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse performance. Also, my TikTok feed was filled with rugby player Ilona Maher's fun videos. So, when both rugby player and pommel horse specialist became DWTS contestants , I knew I had to give the show another whirl.

So, on Tuesday night, at about 9 p.m. I used my Disney+ subscription to watch Dancing with the Stars live…sort of. I was on an hour delay so I could skip through commercials. That alone brought on the nostalgia, because it felt like I was watching the show on my parents’ DVR.

On top of that, seeing the packages of the contestants introducing themselves and then giving it their all on the dance floor flashed me right back to when I was a kid sitting with my family watching the show.

I was trying to pick my top contenders for Season 33 ( Stephen and Rylee all the way , by the way!). And I found myself smiling so big as I took in the other excellent first-week routines from celebs like Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei and Dwight Howard.

The other form of nostalgia came from the fact that I know quite a few of the pros from So You Think You Can Dance, not DWTS. Now, I am fully aware that Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten are long-time pros on the ABC show. However, I haven’t seen one of their seasons, I only remember them from the Fox competition. So, seeing them all grown up was kind of wild.

All around, I was feeling the nostalgia. However, I was even more in awe over my newfound appreciation for the judges.

However, I Have A Newfound Appreciation For The Judges And Their Constructive Criticism

When I was a youngster, I didn’t appreciate the judges' comments at all, I just wanted to see the dancing. I also notably didn’t understand the difference between criticism and constructive criticism. However, now, as a journalist who both edits and receives edits, I love constructive feedback, and I get a lot out of it.

Watching Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli dish out compliments and helpful feedback was fantastic! From complementing Stephen Nedoroscik’s energy and telling him to point his toes, to explaining to Ilona Maher that they can see her athleticism and that she is fully capable of harnessing it into dance was wonderful.

I was struck by how good all three are at complimenting the dancers and giving them real valuable feedback. Not only will they be able to use those notes to improve next week, but I can also take them into account and remember them as I watch these dancers grow.

There was no bashing or negative comments, it was all done in the name of growth and improvement, and I love that kind of energy!

Overall, all of this culminated into a wonderful experience for me, and I’ll 100% be watching the upcoming episodes of Dancing with the Stars as they air. And you can too, because new episodes air every Tuesday on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET.