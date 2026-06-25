I’m Eyeing This TV On Sale For Prime Day So I Can Make A Specific Upgrade To My Movie Watching

It seems like every Amazon Prime Day, in addition to looking out for streaming deals, I’ve got my eye on a TV. I have yet to pull the trigger on a new TV, mostly because I’ve been hoping to get a deal on a 55” OLED Samsung. There’s a specific reason I want a Samsung: it’s one of the few brands I can use with my Philips Hue lights without any additional hardware. If you aren’t familiar with how Philips Hue lights can make movie watching even cooler, check it out.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The Light Spills Out Past The Screen

At this point, I’ve replaced 100% of the light bulbs in my house with smart bulbs from Philips Hue. It’s a project that started a decade ago, and as bulbs have burned out, I’ve replaced them. I could talk for hours about how much I love my lighting setup for practical reasons. I love setting different moods with my lights and the ease with which I can set up timers on every light in my house. I also love how much fun I have with the setup.

One of the most fun things I’ve added is the Sync Box, which connects to lights behind my TV and, as the name suggests, syncs with what I’m watching. It means that the light from a movie spills out from behind the TV onto the wall. It also connects to the other lights in my family room, creating a truly immersive experience. I especially love watching MCU movies with it. Is this necessary? Of course not, but I really do love it, and I recommend it to anyone thinking about getting Philips Hue lights. The only drawback is that the box is kind of tricky to set up, but Samsung and Philips have a solution.

Samsung TVs Are Now Compatible With Philips Hue

In 2022, Philips and Samsung announced that new Samsung TVs would have hue capability built in. That means you don’t need the Sync Box anymore. You just need the basic Hue setup and lights, and you can sync them with your TV, sans extra box. My sister recently renovated her basement and bought a Hue-compatible Samsung, and I absolutely love it. That has me once again shopping for TVs. If I’m going to invest in one, I want to make it an OLED.

That makes this Prime Day deal on the Samsung S90H, a 55” OLED, tempting. I mean, really tempting. It’s still not exactly “cheap,” but it’s $400 less than normal. OLEDs have really been out of my price range since they were introduced, and while this is still more than I would like to pay for TV, I feel like I’m in one of those classic situations. It’s not the price I want, but it’s not totally out of the ballpark either. As summer heats up on the 2026 TV schedule, I really think it might be time to buy.