Do The Ultimate Sci-Fi And Horror Movie Marathon With This Frighteningly Good Streaming Deal

Sure, we may be in the thick of the summer blockbuster season by way of 2026 movie releases, but the massive successes of Obsession and Backrooms prove horror movies are as popular as ever on the big screen, and similar claims can be made about sci-fi. For those genre fans who prefer to stay homebound for streaming purposes, we've got a great new deal to take advantage of, as well as several fun ideas for movie marathons.

Click here to sign up now for the new deal bundling together streaming the platforms MGM+ and Shudder, which gives entertainment fans a vast selection of horror and sci-fi movies and TV shows (as well as other lesser genres) for a cheaper price than signing up for both services independently. Not to mention there's a 7-day free trial for those who just want to see what's available.

A Shudder Premium subscription is normally $9.99 per month, while MGM+'s standard fee is $7.99 per month. Sign up for this new deal, though, and you'll only be paying $12.99 insetad of $17.99, which makes for a savings of $4.99 per month, and just south of $60 per year. That's enough to buy several new novels, collectibles or DVD sets. (Or a few trips to the theater to catch new horror movies when streaming gets tiring.)

Existing customers can sign on for the bundle deal, which usually isn't the case, and it'll automatically replace any existing subscriptions. Now let's talk about what horror and sci-fi fans will be able to binge-watch while bouncing around both services, starting with one of the all-time great and grisley subgenres: slasher flicks.

Slasher Movie Marathon

Halloween (1978) - Shudder

Smile 2 (2025) - MGM+

Sleepaway Camp (1983) - Shudder

Chopping Mall (1986) - Shudder

Child's Play (1988) - MGM+

Mother's Day (1980) - Shudder

Clown in a Cornfield (2025) - Shudder

Motel Hell (1980) - MGM+

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) - Shudder

As it goes with all of these movie marathon suggestions, I think it's fun to mix newer and older releases, while also juxtaposing serious films with more fantastical options. Not that there are many fantastical slasher movies in existence.

Now let's jump from evil humans to threats of a completely different nature.

Creature Feature Marathon

Dangerous Animals (2025) - Shudder

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) - MGM+

Dog Soldiers (2002) - Shudder

Piranha (1978) - Shudder

Grabbers (2012) - Shudder

Coyotes (2025) - MGM+

One of the standout sci-fi releases of 2026 so far, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's Project Hail Mary, is currently available on MGM+, as is author Andy Weir's other smash-hit adaptation The Martian, as well as several other space-faring and alien-centric movies to binge through.

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Outer Space And Aliens Movie Marathon

Project Hail Mary (2026) - MGM+

Event Horizon (1997) - MGM+

Fried Barry (2021) - Shudder

The Martian (2015) - MGM+

Spaceballs (1987) - MGM+

Psycho Goreman (2021) - Shudder

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension - (1984) - MGM+

You can't have a list of horror movie marathons without talking about zombies at some point, right? It's the perfect subgenre to show off those collectible brains buckets. Wait, I mean popcorn buckets. Ahem. Nobody eats brains here. Keep reading.

Zombie Movie Marathon

Night of the Comet (1984) - MGM+

Dead Snow (2009) - Shudder

Day of the Dead (1985) - Shudder

Frankenstein (1974) - Shudder

Queens of the Dead (2025) - Shudder

We can even get meticulous about subgenres by focusing a marathon entirely on Stephen King adaptations. Hell, it could have literally just been one devoted to Carrie movies.

Stephen King Movie & TV Marathon

Carrie (1976) - MGM+

Carrie (2002) - MGM+

Carrie (2013) - MGM+

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) - MGM+

The Dark Half (1993) - MGM+

The Running Man (2025) - MGM+

The Institute Season 1 (2025) - MGM+

King On Screen (2022) - Shudder

Finally, for those who are only interested in new movies that came out this year, there aren't nearly as many to choose from, understandably, but if you add Project Hail Mary to this list, then you'll be doing just fine.

2026 Horror And Sci-Fi Movie Marathon

Dolly - Shudder

Whistle - Shudder

This Is Not a Test - Shudder

Mercy - MGM+

FInd Your Friends - Shudder (Debuts June 22)

So remember to sign up now for the MGM+ and Shudder bundle before it gets abducted by martians or hunted down by a pack of werewolves.