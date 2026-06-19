Do The Ultimate Sci-Fi And Horror Movie Marathon With This Frighteningly Good Streaming Deal
Genre fans will be busy for ages.
Sure, we may be in the thick of the summer blockbuster season by way of 2026 movie releases, but the massive successes of Obsession and Backrooms prove horror movies are as popular as ever on the big screen, and similar claims can be made about sci-fi. For those genre fans who prefer to stay homebound for streaming purposes, we've got a great new deal to take advantage of, as well as several fun ideas for movie marathons.
Click here to sign up now for the new deal bundling together streaming the platforms MGM+ and Shudder, which gives entertainment fans a vast selection of horror and sci-fi movies and TV shows (as well as other lesser genres) for a cheaper price than signing up for both services independently. Not to mention there's a 7-day free trial for those who just want to see what's available.
A Shudder Premium subscription is normally $9.99 per month, while MGM+'s standard fee is $7.99 per month. Sign up for this new deal, though, and you'll only be paying $12.99 insetad of $17.99, which makes for a savings of $4.99 per month, and just south of $60 per year. That's enough to buy several new novels, collectibles or DVD sets. (Or a few trips to the theater to catch new horror movies when streaming gets tiring.)
Existing customers can sign on for the bundle deal, which usually isn't the case, and it'll automatically replace any existing subscriptions. Now let's talk about what horror and sci-fi fans will be able to binge-watch while bouncing around both services, starting with one of the all-time great and grisley subgenres: slasher flicks.
Slasher Movie Marathon
- Halloween (1978) - Shudder
- Smile 2 (2025) - MGM+
- Sleepaway Camp (1983) - Shudder
- Chopping Mall (1986) - Shudder
- Child's Play (1988) - MGM+
- Mother's Day (1980) - Shudder
- Clown in a Cornfield (2025) - Shudder
- Motel Hell (1980) - MGM+
- Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) - Shudder
As it goes with all of these movie marathon suggestions, I think it's fun to mix newer and older releases, while also juxtaposing serious films with more fantastical options. Not that there are many fantastical slasher movies in existence.
Now let's jump from evil humans to threats of a completely different nature.
Creature Feature Marathon
- Dangerous Animals (2025) - Shudder
- A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) - MGM+
- Dog Soldiers (2002) - Shudder
- Piranha (1978) - Shudder
- Grabbers (2012) - Shudder
- Coyotes (2025) - MGM+
One of the standout sci-fi releases of 2026 so far, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's Project Hail Mary, is currently available on MGM+, as is author Andy Weir's other smash-hit adaptation The Martian, as well as several other space-faring and alien-centric movies to binge through.
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Outer Space And Aliens Movie Marathon
- Project Hail Mary (2026) - MGM+
- Event Horizon (1997) - MGM+
- Fried Barry (2021) - Shudder
- The Martian (2015) - MGM+
- Spaceballs (1987) - MGM+
- Psycho Goreman (2021) - Shudder
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension - (1984) - MGM+
You can't have a list of horror movie marathons without talking about zombies at some point, right? It's the perfect subgenre to show off those collectible brains buckets. Wait, I mean popcorn buckets. Ahem. Nobody eats brains here. Keep reading.
Zombie Movie Marathon
- Night of the Comet (1984) - MGM+
- Dead Snow (2009) - Shudder
- Day of the Dead (1985) - Shudder
- Frankenstein (1974) - Shudder
- Queens of the Dead (2025) - Shudder
We can even get meticulous about subgenres by focusing a marathon entirely on Stephen King adaptations. Hell, it could have literally just been one devoted to Carrie movies.
Stephen King Movie & TV Marathon
- Carrie (1976) - MGM+
- Carrie (2002) - MGM+
- Carrie (2013) - MGM+
- The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) - MGM+
- The Dark Half (1993) - MGM+
- The Running Man (2025) - MGM+
- The Institute Season 1 (2025) - MGM+
- King On Screen (2022) - Shudder
Finally, for those who are only interested in new movies that came out this year, there aren't nearly as many to choose from, understandably, but if you add Project Hail Mary to this list, then you'll be doing just fine.
2026 Horror And Sci-Fi Movie Marathon
- Dolly - Shudder
- Whistle - Shudder
- This Is Not a Test - Shudder
- Mercy - MGM+
- FInd Your Friends - Shudder (Debuts June 22)
So remember to sign up now for the MGM+ and Shudder bundle before it gets abducted by martians or hunted down by a pack of werewolves.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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