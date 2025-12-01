There Is An Amazing Cyber Monday Deal For One Of My Favorite Additions To My Home Theater

As someone who watches a lot of movies and TV shows for work, I’m always looking for ways to improve my home theater system, especially when there are tons of great entertainment deals out there for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Philips Hue Sync Box, which works in conjunction with Philips Hue lighting, creates incredible backlighting for your TV that syncs with whatever you're watching to match whatever is on the screen.

As I’ve worked my way through the 2025 movie schedule, one thing that has absolutely been one of my favorite additions in the last year is the upgraded Sync Box from Philips Hue. It really brings movies and TV shows alive and has them literally bursting from the edges of my television. If you love watching movies or know someone who loves gadgets, this is a perfect gift for the holiday season, and it’s 30% off for Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Philips Sync Box Works On All Genres In Different Ways

Philips Sync Box works in conjunction with Philips Hue lights, so if you don’t have a light strip or other options, you’ll need to purchase those too, but again, it’s worth it. I have the Gradient Light Strip that fits my TV (there are multiple sizes), and there is a package deal for those are well. Once you have it set up, the effect it has on viewing is dramatic. The Sync Box picks up on the colors at the edge of the screen, and the lights seamlessly transition from the screen to light up the sides of the TV, carrying the scene well past the limitations of your screen. It’s a very cool, immersive experience.

You’ll also realize, as I have, that while it seems like it would work best for great sci-fi movies, animated features and shows, and the best action flicks, it actually works well for all genres. It’s easy to see how it would look awesome for those two types of movies, but it’s incredibly effective for dramas, too. I recently watched Train Dreams with my Netflix subscription, and it made one of the most beautiful movies of the year even more dramatic as the colors flowed out from behind my TV.

I love watching concert films, as well, and that is the genre that I love the most. Lights on a stage carrying over and into my living room make it seem like I’m (almost) on stage with the band I’m watching. The reaction speed of the lights is instantaneous, so there isn’t an annoying lag or anything. It’s as close as I’ll ever get to being at The Last Waltz when I watch the movie every year on Thanksgiving.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

It Works With Most TVs And Streaming Devices

Whether you have an Apple TV, a Roku, an Amazon Fire TV stick, or almost any other device that you use for streaming, the Sync Box is likely compatible with it. The setup is pretty simple, and there are plenty of YouTube tutorials if you get confused. Once it’s set up, you’ll never regret it, and you’ll find yourself using it all the time, not just on movie night.

Of course, you can also use it for gaming, and it provides all the same features and really brings the games alive. So once you’ve finished shopping for great Cyber Monday streaming deals, check out the Sync Box to take your viewing to the next level.