There Are Two Ways To Save To Watch Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid For Cheap With These Prime Day Deals

I missed The Housemaid when it was in theaters late last year and early this year, as the 2026 movie schedule was just getting going. Now, Prime Day rolls on, and I’m thinking it’s time to finally check out the hit movie starring Sydney Sweeney. Not only is the movie deeply discounted for VOD with a Prime subscription, but it’s also available on Starz for streaming, which also has a great streaming deal for Prime Day. Here are the two ways you can watch The Housemaid at a great price.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

2025 Was Quite The Year For Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney had a huge year in 2025. In addition to The Housemaid, she gained some awards buzz for her transformative performance in Christy, the biopic about boxer Christy Martin, and she also turned in an underrated performance alongside Julianne Moore in Echo Valley, which you can check out with an Apple TV subscription. 2026 has been busy too, with the release of the final season of the show that really made her a star, Euphoria.

It was The Housemaid that really generated the most buzz, however. The book-to-screen adaptation about a nanny (played by Sweeney) with a troublesome past is hired by a wealthy family on Long Island. The movie was a massive hit, making more than $400 million globally at the box office. If you’re one of the few people who didn’t see it, like me, now’s your chance with one of two great deals.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Housemaid Is Streaming On Starz and On Sale For Prime Day

There are two great deals available this week. First, The Housemaid is streaming on Starz, and you can get Starz as an add-on to your Prime for just 99 cents for the first two months. Starz is one of the more underrated streamers, and there is a lot there, especially for just a buck. Not only can you watch The Housemaid, but also another one of the best movies of 2025, The Long Walk, and classic comedies like A League of Their Own.

Starz also has great original programming, including Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will be dropping Season 2 as part of the 2026 TV schedule in September, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, starring Patina Miller, which is wrapping up its five-season run right now. It’s a great time to catch up with all the Power Book shows on Starz.

If adding another streaming service to your menu doesn’t make sense, The Housemaid is also on sale from Amazon. You can buy the video-on-demand version for just $6.99 for Prime Day, which is more than half off the regular price. Heck, that’s only a buck more than it is to rent the movie. It’s a really great deal and not one you often see on movies this early in their release schedule.

I know what I'll be watching tonight!