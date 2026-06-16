Now Is The Perfect Time To Get Caught Up On Slow Horses With This Amazing Apple TV Deal

I’ve been singing the praises of Slow Horses for years now, and sometimes it feels like I’m yelling into the void. Luckily, if you’ve been curious about the amazing book-to-screen adaptation, there is an early Prime Day deal on Apple TV that gives you time to get caught up before Season 6 hits the 2026 TV schedule in October. In fact, we just got our first look at the season, and I’m so ready for a big binge rewatch this summer. Here’s how you can, too.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Slow Horse Might Be My Favorite Current Show

Though some might argue that we’re no longer in the era of peak TV, it’s still hard for me to pick one show as my absolute favorite, but gun to my head, I’d probably say it’s Slow Horses, based on the books by Mick Herron. If you’ve not seen the show, the easiest way to sum it up without spoiling anything is that Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the agent in charge of a ragtag group of MI5 cast-offs in a rundown office far outside of the heart of the British Intelligence Services. Oldman’s performance as Lamb is worth the price of a subscription alone; it’s a crime that he hasn’t won an Emmy yet.

Now that Apple TV subscription is available for just $5.99 for two months with an early Prime Day Deal, it's perfect for getting caught up on the first five seasons (they are super easy to binge) and preparing for Season 6, which we learned this week will debut on September 16th, only on Apple TV.

Apple TV Has So Much Other Stuff, Too

While Slow Horse is my favorite show, I also think Apple TV is the most consistent streamer when it comes to putting out excellent content. There are a bunch of dramas that I love, like Severance, For All Mankind, Silo (Season 3 debuts on July 3rd), and Pluribus. It seems like just about every show Apple TV produces has a huge budget and tons of talent in front of and behind the camera. There are also some great comedies, led, of course, by Ted Lasso and Shrinking.

Then there are the sports. I’m also a huge fan of Formula 1, and Apple TV is where all the races are broadcast in the US. Plus, as a season ticket holder to St. Louis City SC, I watch all their away matches on Apple TV, which is the home for all of the MLS games worldwide. I don’t care about watching Lionel Messi (unless he’s playing City), but you might!

These are all great perks, of course, but ultimately, I’d probably subscribe to the services for Gary Oldman's performance in Slow Horses alone. It feels like the rest is just a great bonus. Well, Slow Horses and MLS soccer, I guess. I almost wish I didn’t already have a subscription so I could take advantage of this deal and watch Slow Horses for the first time again.