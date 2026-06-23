Prime Day Streaming Deals Are Live, And Some Of These Are Really Good

It’s that time of summer: Amazon Prime Day(s) is here! While there are plenty of deals for gadgets and devices, now is also the perfect time to get smoking deals from many streaming services so you can catch up on whatever you’ve missed so far on the 2026 TV schedule. We’re compiling a list of as many deals on streaming services, like HBO Max, Paramount+, Hallmark+, and more. All of which are available as add-ons to your new or existing Prime subscription. Let’s get into it!

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Paramount+ For 99 Cents For Two Months

A lot of streaming services are doing away with free trials, but for Amazon Prime Day, you can basically get Paramount+ for close to free, with a deal that will get you a Paramount+ subscription for just 99¢ for the first two months. That’s $13 off the regular subscription price. If you’re a fan of Taylor Sheridan, this is the deal for you, as you can catch up on Dutton Ranch and all his other shows. Of course, there are also a ton of great movies on the streamer, like the Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, and one of my favorite movies ever, No Country for Old Men.

Paramount+: for just $.99 for two months

The regular price for the Essential plan is $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option is $13.99 a month, but you can select either for just 99 cents for Prime Day.

For Big Brother fans, this deal is a no-brainer. The show kicks off on July 9th, which means you’ll get to watch the show and the live feeds for most of the first couple of months of the season for a super-affordable price. For many, that’s worth the price alone. And the deal is good for both the Essential Plan with ads and the Premium Plan without commercials. Both come in at that price under a buck.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV Is The Most Underrated Streamer

I often make the argument to friends that Apple TV is the most consistent streaming service when it comes to quality content. Almost everything the streamer does is high quality and great. I’m talking about shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, Silo, and my current favorite show, Slow Horses. Now through the end of Prime Day (June 26th), you can get Apple TV for $5.99 a month for two months.

Apple TV for $5.99 for the first two months

Sign up right now to watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $5.99 for two months.

The other thing I absolutely love about Apple TV is the sports options. Specifically, Formula 1. Those are the crown jewels in the Apple TV sports lineup and for good reason. If you’re a fan of F1: The Movie, but haven’t gotten into the sport yet, I urge you to give it a shot with this deal. I love F1, and with Apple TV I can watch all the races, plus all of the practice sessions each week, and qualifying. This deal is just in time to watch two of the best races on the F1 schedule in July with the British Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, one of the prettiest (and most legendary) tracks on the schedule.

There Are Some Great Combo Deals Too

Another common thing I’m seeing on Amazon Prime Day is combo deals. You can browse what is on offer here, and pick and choose which services you’d like to combine for pretty great savings. One combo I’m eying is one that includes MGM+, Starz, and AMC+. I love my MGM+ add-on with Prime, and for just a few more bucks–$2.75/month for 2 months and $21.99 after that for all three–I can add two services I don’t subscribe to, but have tons to offer. AMC+ has the entire Walking Dead franchise and Mad Men, for example, and Starz is chock-full of great movies.

Another great combo if you’re a fan of British TV is the pairing of BBC Select and Britbox, so you can watch shows like The Other Bennett Sister, QI, and so much more of the best the United Kingdom has to offer. Streaming The Other Bennett Sister has been tricky in the US until recently, and now there is a great deal if you want to check out the acclaimed show.

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO Max For $40 Off For A Year

Without question, one of the best streaming services out there is HBO Max, and now, with Season 3 of House of the Dragon kicking off last weekend, now is a great time to subscribe. Usually, the best way to save on an HBO Max subscription is with a yearly subscription to the standard service for $184.99 a year. During Prime Day, you can get more than $50 off that price for one year with this deal. Sure, it’ll set you back a one-time charge of $132.99, but that comes out to about 11 bucks a month, which is a great value for a premium streamer.

Get HBO Max for $132.99 for a year Now is the perfect time to catch up on all your favorite HBO shows and get ready for everything that is coming from the great streamer over the next year.

Not only will you get the latest Game of Thrones spinoff, but you also get the entire DC Universe, which means if you’re planning on seeing Supergirl this weekend as part of the 2026 movie schedule, you can watch or rewatch 2025’s Superman with a sub. Speaking of DC, Lanterns, the latest show from the James Gunn-led franchise, is set to kick off in August as well. Plus, there are all the great HBO shows from years past, like The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the recently wrapped Euphoria, which ended its three-season run last month.

I’ll be keeping up with all the available deals, so bookmark this page if there is something you’re on the lookout for, and maybe it’ll pop up as a deal.