Just In Time For Big Brother Season 28, Paramount+ Has An Amazing Streaming Deal

As July inches closer, we're getting nearer to the point where we should expect more details about what's coming for Big Brother Season 28 when it arrives on the 2026 TV schedule. Personally, I'm deep into a rewatch binge of recent seasons, as that's how I like to get warmed up for what will become my annual summer-long obsession.

Between the live feeds and the numerous weekly episodes, my Paramount+ subscription gets the most use when Big Brother's new season gets going. While I'm all set with my own subscription, if you're not signed up for the platform, now is a good time to add it, as there's a great deal going on right now.

There are a couple of ways to get this limited-time deal, which gives you Paramount+ for $.99 per month for the first two months, after which the price shifts to the usual monthly rate. The first is directly through Paramount+'s website.

Paramount+ Subscription Through Their Website: at Paramount+ Paramount+'s deal for $.99 per month for the first two months applies to both Paramount+ Premium and Paramount+ Essential. Premium's regular monthly price is $13.99, while the ad-supported Essential plan is $8.99 per month once the two-month promotion expires.

Alternately, you can sign up for Paramount+ as an add-on to your Prime Video subscription.

Paramount+ Add-On To Prime Video : at Amazon For the Paramount+ add-on to a Prime Video subscription, the pricing is the same as the Paramount+ website deal. $.99 per month for the first two months, and then $13.99/month for Premium and $8.99/month for Essential.

As a Big Brother fan, Paramount+ is a must for me. Not only do I love having access to the live feeds and the ability to revisit past episodes, but the Premium plan also gives me easy access to my local CBS station, which means I can watch the episodes as they air (rather than waiting for them to be streaming). So if that's a thing that matters to you and you don't have access to CBS through cable, antenna, or a live TV streaming platform, just something to keep in mind while you're choosing which plan you want.

Big Brother Season 28 arrives on CBS on July 9, just a couple of weeks from now. While details about the theme, cast (possible returning houseguests?!) and inevitable game twists have yet to be revealed, it's just a matter of time before we learn how accurate the rumors and theories about this season really are.

If obsessing over every update about the new season isn't enough to satisfy your Big Brother craving, you can always do what I'm doing and watch old seasons. Of course, Big Brother isn't the only thing available on Paramount+. The streaming service is home to other reality TV shows (like Survivor), not to mention dramas (Dutton Ranch, Tulsa King) and comedy series (Ghosts, South Park), and plenty of movies (Scream 7, Top Gun: Maverick).

Paramount+ isn't the only streaming deal going on right now. With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, there's an abundance of streaming deals already up and running, including a great deal for MGM+, and one for Apple TV, if you have a hankering for some of their fantastic original shows.