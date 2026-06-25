Get Ready For Spider-Man: Brand New Day With These Spectacular Amazon Prime Day Movie Deals

It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve seen Tom Holland swooping across the big screen in Spider-Man garb, but that drought will thankfully end when the reality-upending Brand New Day hits theaters this year. There’s still a lot we don’t know, such as the key antagonist, and the actor is struggling not to spill the beans.While waiting on the upcoming Marvel movie, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are here to give fans a less costly chance to catch up on the webslinger’s MCU journey so far.

That’s not all, of course, with quite a few other Spider-Man deals also on the table for fans like me who will never turn away from physical media as the ultimate way to experience most things. So sneak some money out of Aunt May’s pocketbook — you’ll pay her back, honest! — and dig into these Spidey-sensible deals.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Movie Deals

Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home Set (Blu-ray + Digital): Buy it now for 21.99 and save 27% (Reg. Price: $30.00) It's the trilogy that officially brought Tom Holland's Spider-Man (and others) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get all three movies for less than the price of a movie ticket and snacks.

Tom Holland is already the Spider-Man actor who's appeared in the most movies as that superhero, and Brand New Day will make him the first to lead four different films under the mask. Not that it was an easy road to get to that movie's timeline. Relive all of current-day Peter Parker's ups and downs in the first three movies. If the three-release collection isn't your bag, the standalone deals above for the 4K releases are not part of Mysterio's illusions.

The Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Movie Deals

Spider-Man (2002) / Spider-Man 2 (2004) / Spider-Man 3 (2007) - 4K + Digital: Buy it now for $41.49 and save 45% (Reg. price: $75.99) Years before the MCU was conceived, Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire helped give the webslinger his biggest adventures yet, with the second film still considered among the best superhero movies of all time.

Okay so technically, Marc Webb's pair of Spidey movies are the only ones that somehow aren't part of the the Prime Day sale, but the deal noted above is hard to pass up regardless of why the discount exists.

Other Spider-Man Movie Deals And More

Below are more Spider-Man Prime Day deals that aren't just for the live-action movies, with more focus put on animated projects and comic books.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse / Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Blu-ray + Digital: Buy it now for $26.49 and save 35% (Reg. price: 40.99) The acclaimed and award-winning animated Spider-Verse movies are set to be followed by Beyond the Spider-Verse when it hits theaters in 2027, but before that gets here, take advantage of Prime Day to pick up the first two.

If you happen to need a magnificent television to watch all those movies on, this Prime Day TV deal is everything, though you might have to sell a ton of photos to J. Jonah Jameson to afford it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 30, 2026.