Shrinking's Bill Lawrence Revealed The Impact Michael J. Fox's Character Will Have On Season 3, And One Thing Has Me Relieved
This is great news!
Shrinking Season 3 is currently in production, and many of the details are being kept underwaps. What has been confirmed, however, is that the upcoming season will mark Michael J. Fox’s return to acting. Not too much information has been shared in regard to the Emmy winner’s role, though there’s been rumor for plenty of speculation on Fox’s character. Now, series co-creator Bill Lawrence is giving fans a taste of what they can expect from his former collaborator’s presence on the show, and I’m relieved for one particular reason.
For some time now, Michael J. Fox has discussed his decision to step away from regular acting due to the fact that he has Parkinson’s Disease. So it was a pleasant surprise when it was reported that he’d be getting back in the game for Shrinking. Of course, even after that confirmation there was still a question of how big his role would be. Well, as Bill Lawrence revealed to TVLine, Fox’s involvement amounts to more than a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo:
To say that I’m delighted to find out that the Growing Pains icon will appear on multiple episodes of the therapy-centered dramedy series would be an understatement. Surely, I assumed that Fox’s health would have to be taken into consideration upon his casting, so the possibility of his role being small was definitely significant. As someone who’s long been a fan of the Canadian actor, this is all music to my ears.
Bill Lawrence and Michael J. Fox have history, as the two worked together on the hit sitcom Spin City. Fox ultimately left the show after the fourth season to spend more time with his family amid his Parkinson’s diagnosis and inform the public on the disease. In 2024, Lawrence admitted that Fox’s experiences with the medical condition influenced how he approached its depiction on Shrinking. (Harrison Ford’s character, Paul Rhodes, has it.) Lawrence shared more details on how the disease relates to Fox’s character:
Michael J. Fox isn’t the only newcomer headed to Season 3 of Shrinking. Jeff Daniels is joining the already-stellar ensemble and is playing the estranged father of Jason Segel’s Jimmy Laird. Fans will also see more of Cobie Smulders’ Sofi, who may or may not form some kind of bond with Jimmy. I’m excited for what lies ahead within the new episodes, especially now that I know Fox will show up on multiple episodes.
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
An Apple TV Plus subscription is all you need to access Shrinking. Stream it free for a whole week before paying $9.99 per month.
For now, stream the first two seasons of Shrinking using an Apple TV+ subscription. That same membership will also grant users access to the critically acclaimed documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.