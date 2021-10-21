Is Chicago Med Setting Will Up To Face Deadly Consequences In Season 7?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow.”

Chicago Med put several doctors in difficult positions in “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow,” and some rose to face the challenges better than others. Crockett stood up for himself as a surgeon in opposing Dr. Blake , a transplant surgeon who is the biggest money-maker for the hospital, and Blake now seems poised to take him under her wing for showing such nerve (and skills). Vanessa made a mistake treating a patient and is running herself down studying for boards, and turned to pills by the end to keep her going. And Will’s plot with his undercover work for Goodwin thickened, and it seems that Med could be setting him up for some deadly consequences as he pushes the VasCom device.

Will has succeeded in getting close to Dr. Cooper and the VasCom reps, as Goodwin was hoping , but there’s a downside in trying to ally himself to Cooper and VasCom: he actually has to use the VasCom devices, or at least encourage their use. It was one thing when Will just had to juggle using it vs. not using it himself, but Stevie was drawn into the mess . He has done such a good job selling his enthusiasm for the VasCom to Cooper that he accidentally has Stevie convinced that she should be using it as well. He wound up having to agree to the VasCom for Stevie’s patient or else alienate Cooper when Goodwin has him working to get the dirt on him getting kickbacks.

Everything seemed on the verge of falling apart when the patient just kept getting worse, and Will pulled her off the VasCom without consulting Stevie. She was furious, and he couldn’t explain his reasoning without outing his secret mission. The good news is that it was a one-in-a-million diagnosis, so the woman didn’t suffer any consequences from the VasCom, and even Cooper agreed that Will made the right call in pulling her off the device… except Cooper put her back on the device afterward, claiming it was better to be safe than sorry.

The patient survived, and no harm was done either by putting her on the VasCom or taking her off of it, but Will may not be quite so lucky next time. He’s making inroads with Cooper and attending a conference to get in deeper with figuring out just how fishy Cooper and VasCom really are, but can he do what Goodwin needs done before somebody suffers potentially deadly consequences? Will isn’t exactly known for having the best of luck when it comes to Chicago Med, even if he gets himself in trouble more often than anybody else puts him there. See: pretty much all of Season 6 .

Will does put patients first, however, so if everything goes wrong when it comes to the VasCom situation, I’m guessing that he’ll come clean to save lives before he’d stay undercover and let anybody die. And for once, this isn’t a situation that Goodwin could hold against him, since it was her idea in the first place. So, will there be deadly consequences for Will when it comes to the VasCom situation with Cooper?