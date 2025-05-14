I Am Really Excited About The Will Trent Season 3 Finale, But I Am Worried About This One Character

It’s been an exciting Will Trent Season 3. We have had plenty of twists, surprises, and emotionally riveting storylines, especially for Will (Ramon Rodriguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen). Season 3 initially focused on the state of their relationship, providing compelling drama. Will Trent Season 3 has also allowed other characters to shine.

Amanda (Sonja Sohn) had a temporary romance plot that shows sexy has no age limits, Faith (Iantha Richardson)’s storyline with her son has created unexpected tension in the normally solid partnership with Will. All the Will Trent characters, including the new ones, have been getting interesting material to work with on this super-sized season.

However, with the Will Trent Season 3 finale coming up, I have some worries about Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), and I need to talk about it.

Warning Will Trent Season 3 Episode 1-17 Spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Ormewood’s Health Issues Have Made Me Concerned About His Fate

In Will Trent Season 3, Ormewood learns that he has a brain tumor. This storyline has played out over multiple episodes. A lot of them focused on the process, as a veteran, of trying to ensure that his insurance covers the surgery. Additionally, it forces Ormewood to reevaluate his life and plans in case of a possible death. Originally, to me, this Ormewood storyline didn’t seem so serious. Yes, a brain tumor is serious in real life, but in the TV world, I thought it would be resolved by the next episode.

Instead of just using it as a plot device, the Will Trent writers have explored what happens when someone gets such life-changing news. The series featuring this storyline so prominently highlights the difficulties he faces as someone who served in the military. It offers a look at something that even some of the best war movies ignore: the daily inconveniences that former military vets face.

It’s been fascinating seeing this brain tumor storyline explored in-depth. However, the longer it goes on, the more I worry that this may mean things might not end up great for Ormewood. I suspect that the Will Trent Season 3 finale may end with a cliffhanger involving whether he survives the surgery.

Nico And Him Being In Quarantine Also Sets Alarms For His Future On Will Trent

Will Trent will have 18 episodes this season, which is about eight more than Season 2 and five more than Season 1. The extended season has allowed the series more room to experiment and develop multi-episode stories. The show has used this freedom to create several mini story arcs. Its current one could end in death. Will Trent Season 3 Episode 17, “Why Hello, Sheriff,” concludes with Ormewood and Nico (Cora Lu Tran) locked in a hospital because potentially deadly toxins have entered. Nico and Ormewood both got exposed to this potential virus.

We see Nico a lot in “Why Hello, Sheriff,” and we even see them interact with many characters they don’t normally engage with, including Ormewood. The writers could use this storyline to set up Nico’s death or Ormewood’s death. They could also both survive. However, based on my history with TV shows, it’s more likely that one of these characters dies in the Season 3 finale.

We haven’t had many heartbreaking TV deaths on Will Trent, so we’re due one. The obvious choice would be Nico, as a recurring character, because Ormewood has been a series regular/lead for most of Will Trent. However, that would make him an easier character to kill for the shock value. Many wouldn’t expect Ormewood to die, but the quarantine storyline could go against expectations by having him die here instead of during surgery.

I don’t know where Will Trent is heading with this hospital virus storyline, but it doesn’t seem like a good place for Nico or Ormewood.

Ormewood Has Become Such An Endearing Part Of The Show That It Would Be A Shame To Lose Him

Ormewood is a character who had a rough start in Season 1, but shone in Season 2, and became so lovable in Season 3. In Season 1, he seemed like a typical jerky cop character, especially because we knew about his infidelity and disdain for Will. Season 2 starts to paint him as an imperfect but loving dad. By Season 3, he is an all-around good dude who is also the show’s best comedian.

It’s hard not to like Ormewood. Therefore, it’s going to be a devastating loss if the show decides to kill his character, especially after making him such a wonderful part of this ABC series.

However, He Isn’t As Main As Others, So They Could Kill Him Off Will Trent

Angie, Will, and Faith are the lead characters, and Amanda and Ormewood are important, but not as core to the cast. However, Amanda’s death would rattle the series in a big way. This makes it seem like if one of the core five dies, it would be Ormewood. Because he is the most disposable of these characters, I can’t help but worry about him going into the upcoming finale.

As previously stated, the series hasn’t had a major death. Major character deaths aren’t required but it can be a rite of passage with many shows. Therefore, I am not confident that Ormewood survives Season 3 and beyond.

There Is Still A Lot of Story Left For Him, So I Hope He Doesn’t Leave The Show Any Time Soon

I believed most of Season 3 alluded to a potential Faith and Ormewood romance. My reading of this could be wrong because the last few episodes of Season 3 haven’t had much Ormewood and Faith interaction. However, the show seemed like they were setting them up to be a major romance in the upcoming season. There is still a chance something romantic happens between them during the Will Trent Season 3 finale, and Season 4 focuses on their developing feelings.

Ormewood has become such a great TV father, and I actually enjoy seeing him be that. His children have become some of Will Trent’s best guest stars. I don’t want them and that part of the series to end anytime soon. Ormewood could also be a source of insight for Will and Angie as they deal with their new individual parenting woes.

Despite their complicated past, Ormewood and Angie have become family. We need to see them continue to support each other. Will and Ormewood’s once-tense relationship has become quite fun. We want to continue to watch that friendship grow. I don’t know Will Trent’s plan for Ormewood, but I hope it doesn’t end during the Season 3 finale.

Will Trent airs Tuesdays on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.