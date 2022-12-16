Is MasterChef Deliberately Making On-Camera Food Look Like Male Genitals? Viral TikToks Make A Strong Argument

For years, MasterChef has operated in the U.S. as a classic Gordon Ramsay-led cooking competition tasked with crowning the best of the best out of a talented group of cooks. Fans have watched the show innocently, no doubt unaware they could be getting hit with some rather phallic imagery. Well, the jig may be up, because some TikTok posts are more than a little suggestive that an international version of show might be deliberately making on-camera food look like male genitalia.

It sounds completely bonkers, but there is compelling evidence to consider, thanks to TikTok user @ FlyZapper . Check out Exhibit A below, which shows footage of the UK’s MasterChef: The Professionals and some suspicious-looking food placement below:

Right off the bat, it’s easy to believe this theory is legit based on the placement of two eggs and a piece of rhubarb. Those three things were not placed there like they were just dropped by a chef rushing about their business, or just randomly arranged. The eggs have just enough space between them for that rhubarb to slide out in front, and that looks like a pretty deliberate move.

The first video may not be damning to some readers, but hey, a one-time incident is hardly a conspiracy, right? Well, buckle up because there is a second video from MasterChef: The Professionals that showcases more imagery that looks even more like male genitalia. Take a look at the video below, and keep an eye out for two limes and a bottle:

Now, an arrangement of food is pretty subtle, because otherwise the MPAA might have a problem with it . I feel like this is some cheeky joke straight out of an Austin Powers movie. Whether it’s part of the creative direction of MasterChef: The Professionals or not, it definitely feels like someone responsible for placing food is deliberately trying to make it look like there’s a penis hidden in the scene.

Two videos might be enough for some to feel like this is no longer a conspiracy. A third video would just be the icing on the cake at this point, right? Well, unfortunately, the inquisitive TikToker wasn’t able to find another subliminal schlong so far, but did find two precariously placed vegetables that definitely could resemble breasts:

At this point, it feels like MasterChef: The Professionals is hiding more nude imagery in their show than an animated Disney movie . The real question, though, is whether or not this trend has reached the United States or has yet to catch on. Honestly, I’m tempted to bust out my Hulu subscription and do a deep dive to find out, though I’d be absolutely fine if another TikTok user wanted to tag in and do that leg work for me.