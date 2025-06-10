Looks Like Kanye West Has Apparently Changed His Name Again

It’s not uncommon for Kanye West to make headlines, and the reasons for that can vary. Most recently, the 48-year-old rapper has been under fire for making inflammatory comments on social media. West has also been at the center of speculation due to the alleged state of his marriage to Bianca Censori. Now, it would appear West is back in the news once more for another legal matter. This time around, though, it’s because recently surfaced documents seem to reveal he’s changed his name yet again.

Kanye West expressed interest in a name change in 2018, at which point he considered changing his moniker to “Ye” which had long been his nickname up to that point. However, he also made mention of the fact that the term “ye” is the most commonly used word in the Bible. The Grammy winner ultimately altered his name in 2021, when he officially filed an application. Ye cited “personal reasons” for his decision to make the change. Since then many have still referred to him as Kanye, but they may now have another name to call him.

The “Jesus Walks” performer’s chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, just filed new business documents, which Page Six got its hands on. In the docs, the rapper is referred to as “Ye Ye”. What seemingly adds legitimacy to the assumption that this is legitimate is that the new name is used to signify the “manager or member name” of several of the mogul’s enterprises. Those include Yeezy Record Label, LLC, Yeezy Apparel and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc.

As of this writing, Kanye West has yet to formally confirm that he’s changed his name. Only time will tell whether he’ll choose to take to the interwebs to announce it to his social media followers. Such an announcement aside though, West has found other ways to stay busy within the realm of cyberspace.

During these last few months, Ye – or “Ye Ye” – has made comments about various topics as well as an array of celebrities. He drew the ire of fans after he made derogatory remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids, and Ye later seemed to express remorse for his sentiments. He also name-dropped Taylor Swift in a post, at which point he alleged that she wouldn’t sleep with him due to his race. That comment reportedly led Swift to file a cease-and-desist order. Ye also chastised Kid Cudi for testifying during Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

Kanye West also reportedly faced a legal situation involving his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He was apparently set to hang out with his and Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West, but the meet-up was apparently canceled due to Kanye reportedly hanging out with Andrew and Tristan Tate. (The two siblings were charged with sex crimes while overseas.) As a result, Kardashian called an emergency custody hearing. An insider claimed that due to that situation and West’s general outbursts, Kardashian was being “put through hell.”

In the meantime, questions still remain in regard to the hip hop veteran’s reported name change. Should this all be true, it’s possible that some people are going to have to get used to saying “Ye Ye”.