I’m Amazed That Jamie Foxx Is Actually A Stage Name, But The Story Behind How He Came Up With It Is Even Wilder
"...that's how Jamie Foxx was born."
I’m always shocked when I learn that a very famous celebrity does not go by their real name. For example, when I found out Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas, Nicolas Cage's is Nicolas Kim Coppola and Martin Sheen's is Ramon Gerard Estevez, among others, my mind was blown. Now, I’m facing this situation again, because I just learned that Jamie Foxx’s real name is not Jamie Foxx, and the story behind why is truly wild.
While promoting his project on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, Back In Action, Foxx and his co-star Cameron Diaz were doing trivia, and the Oscar winner was asked about his real name, which is Eric Bishop. It even seemed like Diaz – who has been friends with Foxx for over two decades – didn’t know his real name, which is kind of wild. So, just like me, she was very entertained by the story behind why he developed a stage name, as Foxx, or should I say, Bishop, explained to Variety:
These days, Jamie Foxx is known for his performances in films like Django Unchained, Ray and more. However, his career started decades ago with stand-up comedy – which he recently returned to. So, back in the ‘80s, the comedian was making the rounds and playing comedy clubs, trying to make an impact and get his break.
However, he realized they weren’t calling his name to go up and perform. So, he figured out the solution, and that’s ultimately how he came up with “Jamie Foxx:”
Talk about clever!
It worked too, Foxx said he went up to the stage and killed it. After that, he started using his stage name full-time:
Now, I think it makes sense that I’ve never noticed this before. First of all, Jamie Foxx feels like a pretty normal name, so I didn’t think twice about it. Also, the Baby Driver actor’s daughter, Corinne uses the last name Foxx. So, I just assumed it was his legal name. However, it’s not, his name is Eric Bishop.
I must admit though, this only makes Jamie Foxx’s career even better because this clever switch of his name got him noticed, and look at everything he's done since then. Plus, now we all have a new fun fact to share about this great actor.
So, now, if you are looking to see Eric Bishop’s work, give Jamie Foxx a search and make sure to check out both Foxx’s stand-up special and his film Back In Action with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.