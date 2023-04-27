James Corden Gets Real About Losing Millions By Quitting The Late Late Show, And Why He’s Walking Away Anyway

From generally shrinking viewerships to changes in network decisions to behind-the-scenes personal issues, recent years haven’t been the easiest for TV talk show hosts on the whole. But despite having as much job security as one could hope for, James Corden is officially saying farewell to his long-standing position as host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, with his last episode airing on April 27. That decision wasn’t spurred on by fears of being fired or financial disagreements, though, but for reasons closer to his heart that no amount of money could be an effective substitute for.

James Corden appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week to talk about his big late night exit, as well as reliving tons of memories from the last eight years or so of rocking out in “Carpool Karaokes” and more. When Howard Stern asked the UK comedian about turning down a reported $50 million to continue on as the Late Late Show’s viral video-spawning host, he said on the whole, there were myriad reasons that went into the choice to step down, but they all boiled down to “time” and “family.” Here’s how he put it:

The decision to leave the show is based on so many factors, it’d be pretty impossible to drill it down. If I allow myself to think about the financial aspects of walking away, it makes my chest tight. Because who would… I get it. I get it. Why would you do such a thing? But then the truth is, time with my parents — to be able to call my dad on a Thursday and go, ‘What are you doing today?’ And he’d say, ‘Nothing,’ and I’d say ‘Do you want to go for lunch?’ That is a feeling that I’ll just never ever ever get back. Because one day … the phone’s going to ring, and that option is not going to be there anymore. And to have missed out on those moments in exchange for money doesn’t feel like a good decision.

James Corden has spoken in the past about why he’s leaving late night , and possibly much of U.S. entertainment, while also addressing the idea that it’s an appealing idea to go out “on top” after having achieved so much, and without just spinning the wheels unnecessarily. Saying goodbye has always been about returning to the UK and soaking in as much time as possible with all the family members he can.

Even with a potential $50 million on the line, the emotional need to follow through with the decision couldn’t be swayed. Because after all, as he put it, his family has sacrificed a lot for his career over the years already. In his words:

James Corden’s time away from the late night spotlight will presumably lessen the reports about his allegedly rude behavior and other incidents. Can’t put a price tag on that, either, one would imagine.