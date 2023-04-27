James Corden Gets Real About Losing Millions By Quitting The Late Late Show, And Why He’s Walking Away Anyway
Saying no to $50 million has to hurt.
From generally shrinking viewerships to changes in network decisions to behind-the-scenes personal issues, recent years haven’t been the easiest for TV talk show hosts on the whole. But despite having as much job security as one could hope for, James Corden is officially saying farewell to his long-standing position as host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, with his last episode airing on April 27. That decision wasn’t spurred on by fears of being fired or financial disagreements, though, but for reasons closer to his heart that no amount of money could be an effective substitute for.
James Corden appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week to talk about his big late night exit, as well as reliving tons of memories from the last eight years or so of rocking out in “Carpool Karaokes” and more. When Howard Stern asked the UK comedian about turning down a reported $50 million to continue on as the Late Late Show’s viral video-spawning host, he said on the whole, there were myriad reasons that went into the choice to step down, but they all boiled down to “time” and “family.” Here’s how he put it:
James Corden has spoken in the past about why he’s leaving late night, and possibly much of U.S. entertainment, while also addressing the idea that it’s an appealing idea to go out “on top” after having achieved so much, and without just spinning the wheels unnecessarily. Saying goodbye has always been about returning to the UK and soaking in as much time as possible with all the family members he can.
Even with a potential $50 million on the line, the emotional need to follow through with the decision couldn’t be swayed. Because after all, as he put it, his family has sacrificed a lot for his career over the years already. In his words:
James Corden’s time away from the late night spotlight will presumably lessen the reports about his allegedly rude behavior and other incidents. Can’t put a price tag on that, either, one would imagine.
And hey, at least he’s retiring from the talk show scene before Andy Cohen did it first and claimed Corden ripped him off, amirite? Be sure to check out his final Late Late Show episode ever when it hits CBS at 12:35 p.m. ET.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes