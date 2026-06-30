‘OK See Ya.’ Jason Alexander On What Really Happened To The Seinfeld Cast After The Show Ended

Seinfeld is one of the best sitcoms of all time, and even after all these years, some of the cast remain close. However, it wasn’t always like that. Jason Alexander got real on what really happened between them after the show ended back in 1998 and I’m pretty surprised.

The NBC hit ran for nine seasons, so you would assume that the core cast, consisting of Alexander, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards, would have remained in touch. The brutal truth is that was not the case. In an interview posted by Instagram user seinfeldarchive, Alexander recalled what it was like while filming Seinfeld and what eventually happened when they wrapped. He admitted that the four of them didn’t actually get to interact “all that much” and that their lives “went in very different directions.” It only got worse when they finished shooting the series:

But when we finished, the central four of us, we were each kind of caught up in other things, and we kind of went, ‘OK, see ya.’ And it wasn’t like, ‘Let’s have dinner Saturday.’ So all of a sudden before you know it, years have gone by, and you go, ‘You know who I haven’t seen for a while?’

Even though it’s hard to hear that the four of them didn’t stay super close after filming, it is understandable. They were all busy, moving on from Seinfeld. Alexander even confessed to staying closer with the supporting cast like Bryan Cranston, Jerry Stiller, Estelle Harris, Patrick Warburton, and Wayne Knight, and it might just be because they were more on his wavelength.

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It does sound like Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and Richards have that kind of bond where they can pick up right where they left off the moment they see each other again. I do also love that they’re still supporting one another and are down for anything, as Alexander explained. That’s a pretty special bond that they have, and one that they will probably have forever, even if it doesn’t seem like it.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, and Larry David reunited over the holidays last year, and understandably, Seinfeld fans were loving it. While the trio didn’t get together to celebrate Festivus, they did get together on Christmas Eve, and from the photos, they were definitely having a blast. The only thing that would have made it better was if Richards and Alexander had joined them, but perhaps this upcoming holiday season or sooner.

Following the mini reunion last year, fans were clamoring for more, such as a reunion special, likely along the lines of Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Perhaps maybe a revival like Frasier, Will & Grace, and Full House. Seinfeld definitely has the popularity to do either of those things, so it’s definitely a possibility. Even if a revival, on-screen reunion, or Seinfeld movie doesn’t happen, it doesn’t seem like the off-camera reunions will stop any time soon, even if they don’t happen as frequently as people hope. Fans can always watch all eight seasons with a Netflix subscription to get their Seinfeld fix.