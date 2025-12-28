Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, And Larry David Reunited Over The Holidays, And Seinfeld Fans Are Loving It

The holiday season is always a great time of year to reflect back on the highs and lows of Seinfeld, as the iconic NBC sitcom is largely responsible for "Festivus" entering mainstream pop culture as a non-Christmas way to kick off the end-of-year celebrations. While Festivus 2025 has officially passed, Jerry Seinfeld revealed a reunion that took place on Christmas Eve that has already delighted plenty of fans of the sitcom, who now have more to enjoy than just rewatching episodes with a Netflix subscription.

Jerry Seinfeld reunited with Seinfeld costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus and co-creator Larry David on Christmas Eve, and the three were evidently sharing enough laughs that it was difficult to capture a photo with all three of them looking right at the camera. The stand-up comedian/actor's caption suggests that a good time was had by all. Take a look:

Would Jerry and Elaine be sharing Christmas Eve together if Seinfeld was still on the air in 2025? The show's finale back in 1998 was notoriously divisive, to the point that Jason Alexander had to defend it all over again in 2019 after the Game of Thrones backlash. Still, there's a reason why it remains one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix, and fans can have fun imagining what Jerry, Elaine, and the rest would be up to nearly thirty years after that finale.

It's a sign of the enduring love for the series that Jerry Seinfeld's Instagram comment section is full of comments that range from nostalgia to quotes from memorable episodes of the sitcom. Check out just some of them:

claudio14off_s : "Happy Festivus for the rest of us❤️"

: "Happy Festivus for the rest of us❤️" seinfeldepisodes : "Another Festivus miracle!"

: "Another Festivus miracle!" tatofalciano : "This is gold, Jerry. Gold!!!"

: "This is gold, Jerry. Gold!!!" pathgirlnyc : "You want a Christmas card?! Here’s your Christmas card!"

: "You want a Christmas card?! Here’s your Christmas card!" relevantseinfeld : "This is my Mount Rushmore."

: "This is my Mount Rushmore." i_wantmydaddys_records: "Please do a reunion season. Or a movie or something."

I'm guessing that plenty of the people in Jerry Seinfeld's comment section would agree about the appeal of a reunion season, and there may even be a wider audience nowadays than back in the '90s thanks to Netflix shelling out a lot of money for the streaming rights to all nine seasons. Even if a revival never happens a la Frasier or Will & Grace, a Seinfeld movie would surely get plenty of attention.

Personally, I think a reunion special similar to what CBS produced for Everybody Loves Raymond would be great, and even a fun option for the holiday season in 2026 for a Festivus celebration. It at least looks like Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreygus, and Larry David are still on very good terms! Seinfeld is out in 4K UHD as of 2024.

Both actors appeared in several episodes of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, with the HBO series also featuring Jason Alexander and Michael Richards for a Season 7 episode, fittingly called "Seinfeld," in 2009. (In case that's the closest that fans ever get to a Seinfeld reunion, you can find the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode streaming with an HBO Max subscription now.)

For now, fans can at least enjoy the photos from Jerry Seinfeld to show the mini Seinfeld reunion, even if nothing new is ever produced on the small screen. You can also obviously revisit the original series on Netflix any time.