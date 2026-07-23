I Could See Tony Shalhoub In The Seinfeld Cast, But Didn't Guess The Character He Auditioned For

Tony Shalhoub is no stranger to comedic roles. While he’s most known for playing Monk, the OCD detective, I never realized the Wings vet could have been in the mix for Seinfeld’s funniest moments. I definitely wouldn't have guessed the character he auditioned for. Given his previous characters, the obvious choice to me would have been the offbeat neighbor Kramer, even knowing that it wouldn't have matched up with Michael Richards' take.

However, the actor dropped quite the "what could have been" bombshell when he visited the TODAY show to promote his upcoming Monk movie. While a lot of buzz online suggested he did audition to play Kramer, Shalhoub was quick to clear things up:

That is not true. I auditioned for George Costanza, for the role of George.

Talk about mind-blowing news. I don’t know if anyone can picture him as George. Not that I don’t fully believe Shalhoub could sell that character. He convincingly played both an alien in Men in Black whose head grew back after Tommy Lee Jones’ Agent K shot it off, and the only relaxed member of the crew in Galaxy Quest. He’s one of those actors who knows how to land comedic timing every time, and that’s why I’ve always adored him. All the proof you need to do is watch Monk, which was a part he embodied so convincingly it was revived for Mr. Monk’s Last Case.

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That said, I still can’t wrap my mind around him as George. Selfishly, I’m glad he lost the part to Alexander, and not just because the right actor got the part. If he had joined the Seinfeld cast, we may never have gotten our favorite Italian taxi driver on the sitcom Wings. (The latter can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.) The two sitcoms overlapped during the ‘90s, with Shalhoub joining Wings in Season 3.

Though it seems the neurotic New Yorker George wasn't the only character the actor lost out on due to a certain actor. When asked, "What happened?" by the TODAY hosts, he a simple yet on brand answer:

I’ll tell you what happened. Jason Alexander. I can’t tell you how many roles I’ve lost to Jason Alexander.

Naturally, Shalhoub has no ill will toward Alexander for getting the part. He states that it "depends on how good or bad" an actor is in the role, and I think we all agree that Alexander nailed it. Though I can't help picturing the actor in Monk's trademark suit (he wore the same one every day).

The two did end up working together on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. However, that's not the first time they joined forces. Alexander was one of Monk's popular guest stars, having showed up in Season 4, Episode 1, “Mr. Monk and the Other Detective.” The actor played Shalhoub's opposite: a messy, unorganized private detective.

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Shalhoub recently put the suit back on for Mr. Monk's Last Case. The streaming film followed Monk in a darker place as he contemplated ending his life. Though the revival was first teased when Shalhoub reunited with the cast during COVID for a new scene. He’s also become known for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon Prime’s story of female independence in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Perhaps one day we'll see Shalhoub and Alexander working together on a new project. Maybe even on another Monk movie. Fingers crossed!