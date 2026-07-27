The television show Cheers is one of the greatest TV sitcoms of all time with some of the funniest comedy moments . So when it came to an end it was one of the biggest television events of the 1990s, drawing viewers back to the Boston bar for one final night with Sam Malone and the gang. But for Ted Danson, the end of an 11-season run barely registered because his life away from the set had become far more consuming.

During a recent episode of Team Coco’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast , Danson spoke with guest Jake Johnson about the actor’s Cheers fandom and his own early years in Hollywood. When Johnson asked about the period surrounding the show’s conclusion, the Cheers star offered a startlingly blunt account of how little room he had left to process the professional milestone. He explained:

People say, 'What was it like? What did you do when she was over?' I said, 'I had fucked up my life so much that I didn't even realize Cheers was over.’

Cheers aired its finale May 20, 1993, ending a run that began in 1982. For millions of viewers, it was a major goodbye to characters who had occupied the same corner of prime time for more than a decade. Danson’s memories of that period are apparently much less nostalgic.