Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 7 HOH, Who They're Putting Up, And How Long Everyone Lasted On The Wall

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 22nd.

Big Brother fans might want to take the chance to catch their breath after an exciting end to Rachel Reilly's Head of Household week, because we may be headed into another wild time. A new Houseguest is running things after winning the iconic wall competition by sticking up there for over an hour!

CinemaBlend was up late-night streaming Big Brother online, and watching the live feeds to see who was next in line to sleep in the HOH room. Here's how that shook out, as well as how long each Houseguest managed to stay on the wall, and who the new HOH is planning on putting up for nominations:

(Image credit: CBS)

Vince Won The Week 7 HOH

For the second time this season, Vince Panaro is the HOH. The super fan made a dream come true by being the last man standing in the wall competition and doing what his evicted buddy, Adrian Rocha, trained so hard for.

Vince seems to be in a better spot than ever after leaving the block the previous week when Lauren Domingue used her veto to save him. Will he use this week to take out some of his targets, or use his power to try to forge stronger bonds with new allies?

(Image credit: CBS)

How Long Did Everyone Last On The Wall?

For the first time since Big Brother Season 23, the wall competition lasted for over an hour. Kudos to the cast for going as long as they did, though it is worth noting that only a few went past the hour mark. Take a look at the official times each person lasted below (via @BB_Updates):

Will - 30 minutes

Ashley - 30 minutes

Morgan - 32 minutes

Mickey - 49 minutes

Ava - 51 minutes

Keanu - 1 hour 1 minute

Lauren - 1 hour 8 minutes

Katherine - 1 hour 13 minutes

Credit to Katherine Woodman for lasting as long as she did, as it seems she was adamant on getting revenge after Rylie Jeffries was taken out of the game. Vince played a key role in being the one to get Rylie evicted in Week 6, with him and Ava Pearl being the swing votes that kept Morgan safe. Even so, I'd be curious to know if Vince cut a deal to ensure Kat's safety if she fell, though I'm not sure she'd trust him at this point.

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Is Vince Eyeing To Put Up On The Block?

Vince seemingly mended the fence with Rachel Reilly in Week 6, and it seems as though she's keen on working with him. We also know that Vince has a close relationship with Morgan Pope and Lauren Domingue, so I wouldn't expect either of them to go up either. So then, who would he potentially target?

More On Big Brother (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+) Big Brother’s Zach Told Us What He’s Doing With His $10,000, And If He Still Wishes He Used It To Save Himself

Based on conversations last night, it seems like Vince is likely nominating Mickey Lee, and I would assume Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen. The latter two weren't happy that he flipped after previously telling them he was going to vote out Morgan if he had to.

Plus, they're both used to seeing the block at this point, so it's not going to be a huge surprise. Basically, every Big Brother Houseguest would be grateful to see either gone at this point, what with Keanu frequently winning comps nonstop and Kelley proving not to be a particularly loyal ally. From his perspective, there's no real value in prioritizing keeping either off the block, especially after he lied to their faces in the previous week.

All this being said, Vince's Week 1 HOH was a mess, and it could very well be the same story this week. Could someone sway him to put up an ally that he doesn't expect to go home, only for it to happen? I'm not ruling anything out at this point, but I would say I'm not expecting many surprises when it comes to nominations. Therefore, I feel confident guessing that it'll be Keanu, Kelley, and Mickey, with an uncomfortable conversation about an attempt at a backdoor if one of them comes down.

We'll see if that happens as Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The NFL season is fast approaching, so be on the lookout for scheduling changes in the coming weeks, but for now, it's looking like we won't have to stay up too late in the evenings to watch the reality series.