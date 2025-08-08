Jeff Probst Shares His Feelings On Mike White Offering Survivor Players Cameos On The White Lotus And Whether He’d Ever Do It Himself

We’re still like six months away from the premiere of Survivor 50, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting their speculation on. The moment the cast was announced, people started doing deep dives into the personal relationships of the returning players, and after the tribe assignments leaked, the wild guesses about how it’ll all play out really kicked in. I’ve seen theories about every single castaway at one point or another, but there’s perhaps no one that’s been speculated about more than Mike White.

In probably the biggest surprise casting of Survivor 50, host Jeff Probst announced the creator of The White Lotus would be returning to play for the second time. In general, fans have been super stoked about the acclaimed writer heading back to Fiji, given how well he played the first time, but predictions about how exactly he’ll do have been all over the board.

Some fans feel he’s going to be an easy target for an early boot, given he’s a wealthy celebrity with a high profile career. Others, however, think he’s going to have a much longer run, given how strong he’s proven in the past at forming close social relationships with his tribemates. In fact, there are even theories going around that his history of giving Survivor castaways he’s close to walk-on roles in The White Lotus will potentially help him stick around.

If you’re wondering how mainstream those theories have gotten, Probst was actually asked about the cameos during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He obviously wouldn’t comment on whether they came up during Survivor 50, which recently concluded filming, but he did say he was broadly supportive of the cameos in general, of which there have been several. Here’s a portion of his quote…

I really love the cameos and how he uses people. And I think that, too, speaks to Mike as a person. He’s able to be one of the Hollywood elite, in terms of show creators, but he’s also able to do the show with people who are not from Hollywood, and then invite them into his world and say, ‘Why don’t you come experience what it’s like to be on the set of White Lotus for a day?’

There’s a minority of fans who think the potential cameos may be an unfair influence on his tribemates, but I tend to look at it like this. Everyone comes to Survivor with certain skills and certain things they can offer the tribe. Some people are big threats. Some people are able to slide under the radar. Some people can fish. Some people are good conversationalists. The list goes on. You have to use whatever you can to help you advance. Mike has a huge target on his back because of his celebrity; so, if his history of giving out cameos to his friends helps mitigate that, that’s fair play in my book.

Angelina and Kara cameo on The White Lotus. (Image credit: HBO)

Of course, not everyone is so interested in a cameo though. Many of White’s former tribemates have jumped at the chance to appear on The White Lotus, but one notable omission has been Jeff Probst. The longtime face of Survivor hasn’t appeared, and if he’s to be believed, that’s not going to happen. He was asked about cameoing during the same interview, and he poured cold water all over it.

No, Mike should never put me on White Lotus.

I think he could figure out a way to work Probst in, but I do think it would be a lot more complicated, given he’s a lot more recognizable than your average Survivor player. Even non-fans would likely say, “isn’t that the Survivor guy?” in a way that hasn’t happened with Angelina or any of the other random player cameos.

Survivor 50 is scheduled to premiere on CBS in early 2026. The cast will include 24 returning players including White. Fans were initially very vocal about some of the casting choices and the alleged format of the season, but that frustration has largely subsided and turned into straight excitement. Personally, I can’t wait to see White and everyone else back out there, and in an ideal world, I can’t wait to see at least a few of the people show up on White Lotus. Fingers crossed for Coach and Cirie.