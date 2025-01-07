'Those Are Stress-Inducing Problems.' Jeff Probst Knows We're Excited For Season 50 Of Survivor But Explains Why They Haven't Come Up With The Premise Yet

Even though Season 48 of Survivor is approaching on the 2025 TV schedule, Season 50 is what is on many fans' minds. With the milestone season welcoming back fan-favorite players, the excitement is certainly heightened and we can't wait to see it. However, a specific premise has not been chosen yet, and Jeff Probst explained why.

The longtime Survivor host previously revealed that they were still trying to whittle down who will be returning for the special season. However, that’s not all they have to worry about. Probst told EW they don’t even know what the theme will be, what challenges will be included, where it will take place, etc. The ball has been rolling on it, though, but there’s still a long way to go, as the host explained:

We have not come up with our idea for 50 yet. Obviously, we think about it. But I think it's easier to think about it when you're writing about Survivor rather than when you're producing it.

Not only is this a big milestone season, but they also have to top Season 40, Winners at War. That big anniversary season featured 20 returning winners, and it was epic. So, it will be hard to top that. However, I'm sure they can do it, and I'm glad they're already starting to think about it.

That being said, there is also another big reason why Season 50 hasn’t been set in stone, at least not yet. They still have a few seasons to air before we even get to it. When the EW story was written, Season 47 hadn't even aired yet, and now we're getting closer to Season 48 premiereing. After that, they still have one more to go before they hit the milestone installment, as Probst said:

We still have 47, 48, and 49, and you might think I'm deflecting, but I don't. To me, those are stress-inducing problems. What are we going to do in 47? What are we going to do in 48? What are we going to do in 49?

Now, while they're taking this one season at a time, it doesn’t seem to be stopping Probst and the producers from kicking around ideas, wondering what “would be fun to do” for Survivor 50.

However, before we really dive into the details of that, Survivor 48 is set to premiere in February on CBS and that will keep fans occupied for the next few months. There will be more challenges, immunity idols, and probably even some firsts for Survivor since that seems to be happening a lot. Whatever happens, it’s bound to be another exciting season, though, and that will just make me even more enthusiastic about Season 50.

It might still be a while until a premise is set for Survivor 50. However, they might be even closer to nailing it down than fans know. At the very least, viewers can prepare themselves for the highly-anticipated season by watching all 47 games with a Paramount+ subscription.

There’s no telling who will return or what the premise will be, but the anticipation is only building, and I can’t wait to see what happens when Survivor 50 eventually premieres.