Jeff Probst Explained How They're Choosing Survivor Season 50's Contestants, And It Sounds Deeply Stressful

Survivor changed the TV world forever when it premiered back in 2000, and is considered one of the best reality shows of all time. The series is showing no signs of slowing down, with two seasons per year airing on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). While we're gearing up for Season 47, Jeff Probst already revealed that Season 50 will bring back returning players. The show's host/producer recently explained how they're choosing those returning contestants, and it sounds deeply stressful.

Jeff Probst was recently nominated for an Emmy for Survivor, and remains super invested in the show all these years later. The post-COVID era of the show has featured exclusively new players, with casting putting an emphasis on diversity. Many of those new school players are eager to return for another season, and during a conversation with Variety, Probst revealed the detailed way they're deciding who will be back for Season 50. In his words:

We’re trying to figure out who’s gonna play in Survivor 50. We know it’s gonna be returning players. We started out with a list of around 200, like, every person we would like to see, regardless of whether they want to do it or not. And then we got the list down to 125 and now I have it down to around 100.

Well, my mind is already racing. There have been so many contestants on Survivor over the years, including fan favorites who pre-date the New Era of the game. As Jeff explained, literally hundreds of names have already been tossed around to possible travel to Fiji for another game. And there might be even more Survivor contestants who want to make money and possibly win the title of Sole Survivor.

There haven't been any returning players on Survivor since Winners at War aired, and featured a full cast of contestants who successfully won the million dollar prize. So there's a ton of anticipation, and plenty of Survivor contestants who deserve another chance to play. In his same conversation with Variety, Jeff Probst further explained the way he and the production team are narrowing down their choices for returning players, saying:

I printed out their faces on 4×6 magnetic sheets with their names, the season they first played, and how old they will be if they play in 50. I’m going to put them on the whiteboard and take in the very first steps toward what I think will go down as the most enjoyable problem we’ve ever had to solve: How are you going to get this down to a handful of people to play Survivor 50 that will satisfy the fans and will honor 50 seasons?

Yeah, I'm stressed out from this whole process. Between all the photos of potential players, and factoring in how they'll age before Survivor 50 begins production, and there's so much to consider. Luckily I'm just a fan who gets to enjoy each new season...even if the idea of Jeff's board of players is giving me anxiety.

This casting process will be ongoing, and will likely be made more complicated by the fact that a few more seasons are being filmed and aired prior to Season 50. That means there's even more players who might be able to pop up for the returning player season. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

Survivor will return for Season 47 on September 18th.