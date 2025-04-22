Will Boston Rob Compete On Reality TV Again? What He Says And How It Might Impact Survivor 50

Does he still have some competition left in him?

Casting on the highly-anticipated 50th season of Survivor continues, and according to longtime host Jeff Probst, it’s been a blood bath. It’s not easy choosing just 20 returning players out of hundreds from the first 49 seasons (available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and already some Survivor legends have been cut. A lot are still being considered, though, including Rob Mariano. Boston Rob’s net worth has really been growing thanks to Survivor, Traitors, and Deal or No Deal Island, but could he be adding even more to it and eyeing a return to Survivor 50 or another reality show?

Boston Rob is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared in a total of six seasons of Survivor, winning Survivor: Redemption Island. He’s also competed on The Amazing Race, The Traitors, and Deal or No Deal Island, and he knows what he wants to do next, previously saying he doesn't plan on competing forever. And it seems like he might finally be done, at least for now. He told People that he has no desire to return to television any time soon:

At this point, I'm kind of just hanging out. I don't have a desire to go back and compete in that realm right now. I'm going to take a little break, the kids are off for the summer.

Fresh off of the third season of The Traitors, it’s not surprising he would want to take a break and spend some time with his family. It seems like he’s been working non-stop since his first season of Survivor back in 2001. That being said, even though he's not keen on returning to Survivor or any reality show just yet, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have any plans at all. He pointed out that things could always change:

I truly feel like I’m the luckiest person in the world. I didn’t expect to be still doing it after 25 years, so never say never. You never know what’s going to happen.

Boston Rob doesn’t seem completely set on staying away from television, so it’s always possible he could return for Survivor 50 or another season of the long-running series. He even posed the possibility on X earlier this month, on April Fool’s Day, no less, saying it would be poetic to return for the 50th season since he’s turning 50 this year. However, fans were pretty mixed in the replies, and I can’t say I blame them:

  • I know it’s first of April, but it would be great! -franoitchev
  • i would lose my shit. get russell to come back, too. -kylemcghost
  • Always rooted for ya. But having returning players is exhausting for viewers -SpottedBabies
  • no girl no one wants you hang it up please -dragqueenjp

Obviously, there will likely be at least a few fan-favorites that have appeared in more than one season of Survivor. For now, fans can only speculate, as there are plenty of options for limited slots out of over 40 seasons. It even sounds like Boston Rob may not completely be counting it out just yet. Even if his post was on April Fool’s Day, things could always change.

All of this said, Boston Rob has been on quite a lot of reality shows over the years, so it would make sense for him to take a break. There’s only so much strategizing one can take. There are many more contestants to choose from for Survivor 50, and even the current Survivor 48 cast shared their picks. When the cast will be announced is unknown, so fans will have to just keep on waiting.

