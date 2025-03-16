I Just Learned Jeff Probst Was The Single Last Hire For Survivor. But He Knew In His Heart Of Hearts It Was His Gig

Survivor is easily one of the best reality shows out there, and it wouldn't be the same without Jeff Probst. It's hard to believe, but the host has been steering contestants through fire-making challenges and tribal councils for over 20 years now. Season 48 just hit the 2025 TV schedule (and available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription), but what’s wild is that the iconic Man Behind the Torch Snuffing wasn't even the first choice for the gig—he was the last person hired! But he never doubted it for a second that the iconic show was meant for him.

More than a few fans may be surprised to hear Jeff Probst reveal that he wasn’t just another name in the running for the hosting gig but the final name added to the roster. Her shared that revelation during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. In a video clip posted to their official Instagram, Probst recalled hearing about the concept for the reality TV show as well and how that lit a fire under him:

I was literally the last person hired. I heard Mark [Burnett] talk about Survivor on a radio interview, when I was driving on the 405. And he described the show. And from that moment to today, sitting here with you, I have not stopped thinking about Survivor. I knew when I heard it. I told all my friends, 'This is my show. This is what I’ve been waiting for.'

It’s wild to imagine a world in which Survivor isn’t helmed by the Emmy-winning host, who has become synonymous with the reality competition series. He isn’t just the host—he’s the show’s narrator, interviewer, mediator and, in many ways, its heart and soul. But, according to him, it wasn’t an instant match when he finally met with franchise creator Mark Burnett:

It’s not just a game show. It’s not the dating show. It’s this thing. It’s about us. When I met with Mark, I gave him that pitch and he looked at me and said, 'Oh, well, very nice to meet you.' I was like, 'What?' Nice to meet me!? And I thought, oh, I guess he doesn’t get me. And then months later I got a call saying, you know, you’re in the running.

That’s right—despite feeling an immediate connection to the show’s concept, Jeff Probst initially thought he had blown his chances with Mark Burnett. But fate had other plans, and Survivor officially landed its host. Since the first season’s premiere in 2000, the reality TV veteran has been with the series for all 48 seasons (with Season 49 and 50 now casting) seasons, earning multiple Emmy Awards and helping turn the show into one of the longest-running and most influential reality competitions of all time.

Probst’s success comes from the fact that he’s not just a typical host. He’s involved in shaping the show, pushing for cool twists like the Shot in the Dark mechanic in Season 41, which made for a wild tribal council. He also comes up with fresh challenge ideas and steps in when there are ethical concerns. He’s gone from just leading tribal councils to being a key player behind the scenes and is now an executive producer, too.

For longtime Survivor fans, it’s impossible to picture the show without Jeff Probst, in his iconic button up shirt and ball cap, at the helm. And considering his deep passion for the series, it doesn’t seem like he’ll drop his torch anytime soon. New episodes of the beloved reality competition show air Wednesdays and stream the next day on Paramount+.