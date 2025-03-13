Survivor Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Week’s Tribal Council, And I Cannot Get Enough Of The SNL Stefon Memes And More

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

Reality competition shows are everywhere, but most of them were inspired by Survivor aka one of the best reality shows in history. We're currently in the mist of Season 48 (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and the first three episodes have been pretty wild. Especially the most recent episode "Committing To The Bit", which featured a historic tribal council which has inspired some truly hilarious Survivor memes from the fandom.

While some folks are figuring out how to stream Survivor 48, hardcore fans like myself watched the episode live on TV and couldn't believe what I saw. The Vula tribe once again lost Immunity, and head to Tribal Council. That's when Mary successfully used her Shot in the Dark, and a historic amount of ties left the voting in a deadlock. It was a messy and wild Tribal, and the memes have been rolling in. That includes one tweet featuring SNL's Stefon, which reads:

this tribal had EVERYTHING, a successful shot in the dark, a tie vote, and an ally voting against his ally TWICE just to keep her in the end #survivor #survivor48 pic.twitter.com/n9O1w6g1zqMarch 13, 2025

That's pretty rich. And Stefon really does apply to the situation, given how much chaos occurred during Vula's time at Tribal Council. Justin didn't have a vote, the Shot in the Dark took Mary of the equation, and Cedrek changed his vote a number of times.

Survivor's Shot in the Dark was added years ago, allowing contestants to sacrifice their vote once and only once, and the chance to randomly named safe from the vote. But it's only been successfully used a few times through the years, which is why Survivor fans tweeted out funny reactions like the following:

Me in my living room as Jeff reads Safe#survivor48#survivor pic.twitter.com/xWzWVGzOFRMarch 13, 2025

Season 3 was a huge episode for Mary, with a great deal of time spent on her rivalry with fellow Vula tribemate Sai. The two of them ran around the jungle and faced off at Tribal, confirming how fun it's been to play opposite the other. And these two are still stuck together, thanks to Mary not being able to be voted out. Funny enough, she criticized the Shot in the Dark during the season's pre-game, resulting in the following tweet:

This is so funny now 😭 #SURVIVOR #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/0zbV4kTgL3March 13, 2025

It's funny how things work out sometimes. Survivor is a funny game, and often players end up eating their words in front of our eyes. And I have to assume that she feels differently now that she's been personally saved by that particular aspect of the game.

There are a ton of tweets about the Mary/Sai plot line on Survivor 48, and how entertaining it was to watch throughout Episode 3 specifically. This tweet features footage of the pair running around after each other, offering;

There’s something about Mary that screamed LEGEND as soon as I saw her and everything that’s unfolded so far this season has backed up my initial impression. #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/CriZTq5qMlMarch 13, 2025

Of course, the big question is exactly how the Vula tribe could possibly come back from this disaster. One fan hopes that the two rivals will ban together to vote out Cedrek, especially after he flipped his cote so many times. As another tweet shared:

and when Mary and Sai vote out cedrek next episode #Survivor pic.twitter.com/6nkdOepuvgMarch 13, 2025

Of course, it seems unlikely that the final three Vulas will be able to duke it out, as the trailer for next week's episode made it seem like a tribe swap was coming. Although that could possibly be a misdirect.

With how much money Survivor players make, every single spot they move up is a bigger payday. And it should be interesting to see the game get real once everyone has actually been to Tribal Council.

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays and stream the next day on Paramount+ as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We'll just have to wait and see what else gets memed in Season 48.