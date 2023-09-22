Jill Duggar Dillard Responds To Fan Who Claims Jinger Hasn't Been Supportive Of Her Book, But What About Her Other Siblings?

The Duggar family has been in the news a lot over the past year, thanks to books written by Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard. While Becoming Free Indeed came out earlier in 2023, Jill is currently doing press for her own Counting The Cost book. Needless to say, some fans have claimed her fellow author sister hasn’t been supportive of the new hard back title. Jill has some choice thoughts about these fans, but what about her other siblings?

In a post earlier this week, Jill Duggar shared a look back at the creation and completion of her memoir through a post that featured video snippets and stills. A lot of fans were supportive of her new book, but one of these fans noted in the comments:

Unless I've missed it, I've seen no public support from Jinger or any of your siblings.

The timing on the fan comment is interesting, as it was just a few days ago that Jill’s sister Jessa actually set the record straight and mentioned she and her sister Jinger still get along after similar claims were made. (Though she did not mention her other sister Jill.) However, in the case of Jinger and Jill, it was the latter who actually set the record straight on her own Instagram post. Per Jill Duggar Dillard, Jinger has been supportive of her book.

Jinger Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo have been very supportive. ❤️

The reason these comments seem to be running around seemingly has to do with the subject matter of both books. While Jinger’s book was critical of the IBLP practices she grew up in and while she commented on her incarcerated brother Josh Duggar during the promotion of that book, she was less harsh about her famous parents, siblings and reality TV appearances. Oppositely, Jill in her book has called out her father Jim Bob Duggar for keeping money from her , among other issues from the days she was on Counting On and other shows, and so it’s no real surprise some of this has spawned rumors, particularly given fans caught her brother Jed liking negative comments about her book in the past.

While the latest comment from Jill seems to clear the air on some of the older sisters in the Duggar family, interestingly the question of some of Jill’s other siblings is still up in the air. There’s the Jed stuff above, in which he “liked” posts from fans and rumors are still swirling that Jana Duggar and Jill are perhaps not on the best terms either, after the latter was asked about it in a Q&A. Jill didn’t get specific about Jana, but she did note that growing away from the IBLP is a “process,” hinting that some of her siblings aren’t in the same place as she is.

I don't know where they're all at. I don't want to speak about their stories [or] everything. I'll let them tell their story or figure it out themselves. But I think anyone who has grown up in IBLP – it's definitely a process – and it's one that's very hard to come away from and kind of sort through.

Jill’s husband Derick Dillard has admitted they are "distancing" themselves from most of the family, though they have had positive things to say about Jinger in the past too. We’ll have to wait and see if over time, some of this friction smooths out, or if part of the cost Jill is counting has to do with these Duggar family relationships longterm.