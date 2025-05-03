Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Opens Up Years After ‘Never Actually’ Feuding With Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Traditional Marriage Beliefs, But It’s Clear They’re From ‘Very Different Worlds'

For eight seasons, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure starred as sisters on the hit ABC sitcom Full House and, years later, they reprised their roles for the sequel series, Fuller House. The ensemble casts of both shows are famously close, and that’s long been the case for Bure and Sweetin. However, their relationship seemed to hit a rough patch after Bure made comments about “traditional marriage” as it pertained to her new gig at Great American Family. Now, Sweetin is getting real about what actually went down between them.

Candace Cameron Bure, who’d long worked with Hallmark, left the network for Great American Family in 2022. Around that time, the veteran actress gave an interview in which she said that the movies she’d produce for the company would keep “traditional marriage” at its core. JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and more chastised Bure for her remarks, and Jodie Sweetin later chimed in, without specifically naming her former co-star as well. Making note of her status as an LGBTQ+ ally, Sweetin defended Siwa and expressed support.

The longtime Stephanie Tanner actress’ activism came up during her appearance on The Vault Podcast. One of the co-hosts noted that she and her co-star hold very differing views and said that the two had “gotten into it” due to their difference of opinion on the LGBTQ+ community. However, the star went on to provide some clarity on that front:

We never actually got into it. She posted sort of her viewpoint, and I posted mine. We’ve always been very different on those things, and I think it was just that now all of that sort of comes to the surface more. And people — for me, I find that if I can be of service or help with whatever gift I’ve been given of people paying attention, that it is required of me to do something important with that. And, for me, something important is looking out for my queer siblings that I love and the family that’s out there that doesn’t need more shit added on.

Jodie Sweetin was later asked to shed a bit more light on the nature of her relationship with Candace Cameron Bure, specifically in regard to how they interact with each other at public events. With that, Sweetin went on to describe what sounds like a relatively civil relationship akin to one between relatives:

I think Candace and I – we’ve just live very different lifestyles, you know? We just exist in sort of very different worlds, but she is still someone who I’ve known since I was 5 years old. It’s like family members, where you’re like, maybe we don’t talk all the time, and I know if politics come up, it is not going to go well, but I don’t hate you. I’m not gonna not hug you, but I am also not gonna keep my mouth shut.

Shortly after the “traditional marriage” brouhaha, it was suggested that there was beef between the two former child stars. It appeared that Candace Cameron Bure unfollowed her former co-star on social media. Around that time an unnamed source also alleged that Bure was unhappy with Jodi Sweetin making public comments as opposed to speaking about the matter with her one on one. On top of that, Bure was also candid about the backlash she received, saying she’d never experienced that kind of blowback.

Though Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure eventually disagreed again over the “last supper” moment at the 2024 Summer Olympics, it’d been reported that the two are on relatively good terms. In 2023, they also reunited at ‘90s Con alongside co-stars Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and more. Based on Sweetin’s comments and what’s transpired in the time since Bure’s comments hit the web, it seems the two still love and respect each other, even if they don’t see eye to eye on every topic.