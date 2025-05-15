Meghan McCain And Candace Cameron Bure Have Been Candid About Working On The View. Now, Joy Behar Talks 'Bad' Casts And What's Going On With The ‘Sisterhood’ Of Hosts Now

If you’ve watched an episode of The View, whether it's one from years ago or one that aired on the 2025 TV schedule , you know debate, discourse and disagreement are a big part of the show. On top of that, we’ve heard stories from former hosts like Meghan McCain and Candace Cameron Bure about the challenges of working on the program. So, it’s not an easy gig where everyone gets along all the time.

Now, Joy Behar has opened up about some years being “bad,” while also sharing her feelings about the “sisterhood” of hosts and the current crew leading the show.

While chatting about Star Jones, who was one of The View’s original co-hosts, and her recent guest appearance, executive producer Brian Teta mentioned the “sisterhood” among the cast. Explaining this point further, on the Behind the Table podcast , he said:

[Star Jones] often comes back, the originals come back, from time to time…and she said ‘All View hosts are allowed to talk about each other, but if someone else tries to say something negative, you protect each other.’ Do you agree that there's a sisterhood of View hosts? Not that you all get along and are best friends, but I do feel like it's something that nobody understands unless you've done this job.

In response, Joy Behar agreed that the cast of The View is like a sisterhood, and like siblings, they fight, but also fiercely protect each other. While she’s admitted that not everyone to grace the panel in her 28 years has been nice, and there’s been some bad years, she said she will “defend” her colleagues, saying:

Yeah, well, that’s true. If someone starts to attack one of us, you know, I will defend…It's the family — never talk outside the family.

Now, over the years, many former co-hosts have spoken out about working on the show. Candace Cameron Bure shared that she had “PTSD” after her time there. And Raven-Symoné talked about the “nightmare” situation of being on a show where your opinion is heard and criticized by millions.

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain has shared negative thoughts about The View and working with its co-hosts on many occasions. A couple of years ago, she specifically took shots at Ana Navarro , a current panelist, after she heard Navarro compare Hunter Biden to other children of politicians. McCain also said that she doesn’t communicate with any of the hosts she worked with, however, she is still friends with some folks who work on the show.

Clearly, relationships between the hosts as well as the women and the show generally vary. However, while it’s had its ups and downs, Behar maintained that they’ll “defend” each other. She also noted that the current panel is a pretty peaceful bunch, explaining:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This group doesn’t fight a lot. This group is very, very amiable with each other. I've been here many years now, and I know a lot of different groups. This group is the least – what's the word I'm looking for? They have the least animosity. Some years they've been bad.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like Only Murders in the Building and ABC staples like The View. You can access it all for free for a month. Then, after that pay as little as $9.99 per month for a subscription.

Currently, The View co-hosts are Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg. All these women have been on the panel for at least a few years, with Behar and Goldberg both having been there for more than a decade. So, based on the panelist's recent comments and the fact that they’ve all worked on the show for quite some time, it seems like they really do all get along pretty well.

Like anything, The View goes through its ups and downs. However, at the moment, they seem to be on an up, and as the chat show continues to air on weekdays on ABC, let’s hope they can keep that going.