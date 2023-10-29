Jimmy Fallon Proves He’s Still Accident Prone Years After Viral Finger Injury In Funny Video With His Daughter

Ever since Jimmy Fallon took over as host of The Tonight Show in 2014, he’s been quite the multitasker. Not only is he a talented late-night TV presenter, but he’s since collaborated with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and more on the podcast project Strike Force Five (amid the WGA strike) all while continuing to be a loving family man. While Fallon juggles his career and family, he probably shouldn’t juggle holding his phone and riding a bike. The proof is shown via a funny new video featuring his daughter, which was filmed years after the accident-prone Fallon's viral finger injury.

Like every parent tells their kid as they teach them to ride a bike, hold the handlebars with two hands! Sadly, Jimmy Fallon thought he could get away with not following that rule, as he tried to film his daughter while they were biking. Needless to say, it didn’t work out well for the former SNL star. Take a look at his rather hilarious Instagram video down below:

As the star himself mentioned in his Instagram caption, you should not ride bikes with your daughter and videotape them simultaneously. The Fever Pitch alum took a tumble due to doing just that, with the camera spinning round and round as a result. But as you can hear the talk show host say at the end, he’s okay! This doting dad can learn a thing or two from his daughter’s bike-riding approach, as she rode gracefully while keeping two hands on the handlebars. GoPro commented on the post, saying it had a solution of its own for filming and bike riding. (Does anyone here smell an endorsement?)

This wouldn’t be the first time Jimmy Fallon has proven himself to be accident-prone. Back in 2015, he faced a disgusting finger injury after tripping over a braided rug. If you noticed him without his wedding ring at the time, it wasn’t because there was trouble in paradise. It all had to do with the way he landed. His finger ended up going sideways after his wedding ring got caught on the counter. If you dare to Google it, the former Late Night host suffered from “ring avulsion,” which was not pretty.

In most cases of “ring avulsion,” people tend to lose their fingers. That luckily wasn’t the case for the comedian, as he had a long surgery, spent 10 days in the ICU and lost feeling in his hand for eight weeks as a result. Because all of Jimmy Fallon’s digits are still intact, he's since been able to pound a fireball shot with Heidi Klum and hilariously Whip and Nae Nae on air. According to EW , the SNL veteran watched The Real Housewives of New York City while recuperating, which isn't a bad way to pass the time.

After watching the video of Jimmy Fallon’s bike tumbling while filming his daughter, one can learn two points from it. One is that the Weekend Update co-host’s days of getting scuffed up aren't quite over. And of course, don’t film and ride a bike at the same time unless you can master a GoPro Stick.

