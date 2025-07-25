The Internet’s Reactions To The Guy Who Tried (And Failed) To Backflip On CNN Are Brilliantly Hilarious

Anything can happen when you’re on live TV — just ask Jenna Bush Hager, who had a complete meltdown after cursing on her live NBC talk show. Now one man has gone viral for an epic fail that occurred when he tried to do a backflip live on CNN. This video is what the Internet was made for, and the reactions are perfectly hilarious.

According to Deadline, during an episode of CNN News Central airing on the 2025 TV schedule, RobertAnthony Cruz, a member of the exhibition baseball team Savannah Bananas, was meant to open a segment on “America’s favorite pastime” by executing a backflip. Instead, this is what transpired:

A guest on CNN attempted to backflip. pic.twitter.com/1bo6MhkaDIJuly 24, 2025

As of this writing, the viral video had accumulated 7.5 million views in less than 24 hours. The echoing thud of the ball player hitting the floor is pretty horrifying, and the situation is only made more cringeworthy by host Kate Bolduan audibly exclaiming, “Oh Jesus,” as she covers her face with her hands, and fellow host John Berman energetically beginning to read from the teleprompter:

What you just saw there is a brand new twist on America’s favorite pastime.

That certainly was a twist, but probably not the one anyone was expecting.

However, while the Savannah Banana may have taken a pretty big hit to his pride, two fans had a unique take on why this failed flip was anything but a fail:

1,000 times funnier and more interesting than a successful backflip. He should be very proud. – lafauexprod

– lafauexprod Agree! Who would have remembered this backflip had he not flopped? It would have not made a dent in the world, boring. Now he is cemented in eternity. – stuartpatten

I have to admit, they make a compelling argument. While RobertAnthony Cruz does seem to be making the rounds on social media, another person called for this man to get the full experience of his 15 minutes of fame, writing:

In 2010 this would’ve spawned an autotune music video and no less than 5 daytime talk show interviews. We used to be a proper country.

Others recalled its similarity to a classic viral fail. Who wore this face-plant better?

Reminds me of nunchuck backflip dude From back in the day . https://t.co/BF5v5Ue0tC pic.twitter.com/D7fnBAYZ5QJuly 24, 2025

There were also several comments comparing him to musician Benson Boone, who’s known to execute flips during his energetic performances.

Other hilarious reactions included:

How 2025 has felt so far – neverbeentoihop

– neverbeentoihop Technically they did accomplish a backflip – bestfoodalex

– bestfoodalex man i would quit everything move to a new country assume a new identity and go in to hiding for the rest of my life bc no fuckin way – oldfashionedjaz

– oldfashionedjaz Is he…is he okay? – SuperClaire25

To answer that last question, yes, RobertAnthony Cruz is OK, which he confirmed in a lighthearted Instagram post, saying:

The sound makes it 10x funnier. Yes, you have my permission to laugh. Yes, I’m all good. Some stitches, slightly damaged pride, and some unparalleled dad lore.

Poor guy needed stitches after that failed backflip, and that probably didn’t hurt as bad as his bruised ego. The viral video continues to get played and replayed, but at least he’s able to have a sense of humor about it.