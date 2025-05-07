‘There’s Some Things As A Parent You F**k Up.’ Tom Brady Discusses One Mistake He Made With His Kids Following His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

News
By published

There's no such thing as a perfect parent.

Tom Brady in Man in the Arena.
(Image credit: ESPN)

A few years ago, Tom Brady entered a new phase of his life, and I’m not talking about when he retired from professional football for the second time in 2023. In late 2022, he and Gisele Bündchen divorced after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Brady and Bündchen have been co-parenting and, per the ex-quarterback himself, it’s been going well. The 47-year-old father of three has been candid about the highs and lows of parenthood in recent years. Now, he’s admitting to a misstep he committed with his children following his divorce.

Even before his divorce, the former New England Patriot spoke about the pitfalls of being a parent. He explained several years ago that the “hardest part” of raising kids with his wife was that due to their celebrity statuses, their little ones lived very abnormal lives. The sports commentator recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast (which is on YouTube), and he addressed whether he regrets his infamous roast. With that, he said he wished he’d considered his kids’ feelings before signing on:

I do understand for my kids that was really hard. … And There’s some things as a parent you fuck up, and you don’t realize until after, like, ‘Ugh.’ We’re not perfect parents, and you’ll see as you grow up. There’s no perfect manual for it. And you have to evaluate yourself as a parent, too, all the time.

A little over a year ago, Netflix subscription holders tuned in for the livestream of The Roast of Tom Brady, which was held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. CinemaBlend was present at the roast, where Brady was skewered by comedians like Kevin Hart (who hosted), Nikki Glaser, Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski. There were plenty of hilarious and harsh jokes centered around Brady’s career and personal life. While it was a streaming hit, it apparently didn’t sit well with the NFL veteran’s relatives.

Sources dropped an assortment of claims shortly after the roast, with some alleging that Gisele Bündchen wasn’t pleased with the divorce jokes that were made. Also, around that time, Tom Brady himself said he probably wouldn’t do another special like that because he wouldn’t want to be insensitive to his children. Brady – who shares Jack (17) with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin (15) and Vivien (12) with Bündchen – also said the following during his chat on Impaulsive:

Even though I really enjoyed the show and the performances were incredible – when you were in that moment in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine. I think that moment, I’ll never forget, and then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. [That] felt like a stake through the heart and understandably… They’re protective of their mom and their dad and everybody. ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ It’s just you live and you learn.

Plenty of parents will surely tell you that raising kids isn’t easy, and those dynamics can certainly become trickier when someone is a public figure like Tom Brady is. It definitely sounds like the roast caused a bit of uneasiness within the Brady household. However, at the very least, it would appear that the now-single dad has learned from the experience and will likely keep it in mind moving forward.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

After Leighton Meester Opened Up About Playing Kristen Bell's Nemesis In Nobody Wants This Season 2, I Have A Specific Gossip Girl-Related Hope

Brat Summer May Be 'Over,' But It Looks Like Nicole Kidman Is Still Celebrating

CBS' 2025-2026 Primetime TV Schedule Confirms Yellowstone Spinoff And First All-NCIS Night, But I'm More Shocked By That Taylor Sheridan And Blake Shelton Team-Up
See more latest
Most Popular
Side by side: Luke Grimes&#039; Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone; Katrina Law in NCIS cap as Jessica Knight in NCIS Season 22
CBS' 2025-2026 Primetime TV Schedule Confirms Yellowstone Spinoff And First All-NCIS Night, But I'm More Shocked By That Taylor Sheridan And Blake Shelton Team-Up
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave
As Conclave Crushes On Streaming Following The Pope’s Death, It Seems Catholic Clergy Are Also Benefiting From The Film
White Vision in WandaVision&#039;s finale
Marvel’s Rumored To Be Making A Big Change To Its Disney+ Shows Following Vision, And I Have Very Mixed Feelings About This Idea
Side by side of Denzel Washington in Equalizer 3 and ASAP Rocky in Dope.
After Working With Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky Dropped A Humorously Honest Take On Why It’s ‘Difficult’ To Act Alongside Him
LAW &amp; ORDER -- &quot;Tough Love&quot; Episode 24021 -- Pictured: Stephen A. Smith as Ted Hunter
I Didn't Peg Stephen A. Smith To Be A Diehard Law & Order Fan, But He Explains Why It’s An ‘Honor Beyond Comprehension’ To Be Killed Off
Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger
Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Movie Is Apparently Too Extreme For An MPA Rating, And The Content Warnings Are Hilariously On Point
From left to right: Leighton Meester as Blair in Gossip Girl and Kristen Bell smiling in Nobody Wants This.
After Leighton Meester Opened Up About Playing Kristen Bell's Nemesis In Nobody Wants This Season 2, I Have A Specific Gossip Girl-Related Hope
Blake Lively stands nonchalantly while wearing a Tamara Ralph halter top in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Wore A 40 LB Halter Top For Multiple Days Of Filming On Another Simple Favor, And I Don’t Even Think It Was The Wildest Fashion Moment
Brad Pitt leaning on a table in his arms, George Clooney is sitting up straight behind him.
After Rewatching The Ocean's Trilogy, I Have Ideas On How Ocean's 14 Should Play Out
Nicole Kidman in a blue dress dancing in The Perfect Couple&#039;s opening theme with her eyes slightly closed.
Brat Summer May Be 'Over,' But It Looks Like Nicole Kidman Is Still Celebrating