‘There’s Some Things As A Parent You F**k Up.’ Tom Brady Discusses One Mistake He Made With His Kids Following His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
There's no such thing as a perfect parent.
A few years ago, Tom Brady entered a new phase of his life, and I’m not talking about when he retired from professional football for the second time in 2023. In late 2022, he and Gisele Bündchen divorced after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Brady and Bündchen have been co-parenting and, per the ex-quarterback himself, it’s been going well. The 47-year-old father of three has been candid about the highs and lows of parenthood in recent years. Now, he’s admitting to a misstep he committed with his children following his divorce.
Even before his divorce, the former New England Patriot spoke about the pitfalls of being a parent. He explained several years ago that the “hardest part” of raising kids with his wife was that due to their celebrity statuses, their little ones lived very abnormal lives. The sports commentator recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast (which is on YouTube), and he addressed whether he regrets his infamous roast. With that, he said he wished he’d considered his kids’ feelings before signing on:
A little over a year ago, Netflix subscription holders tuned in for the livestream of The Roast of Tom Brady, which was held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. CinemaBlend was present at the roast, where Brady was skewered by comedians like Kevin Hart (who hosted), Nikki Glaser, Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski. There were plenty of hilarious and harsh jokes centered around Brady’s career and personal life. While it was a streaming hit, it apparently didn’t sit well with the NFL veteran’s relatives.
Sources dropped an assortment of claims shortly after the roast, with some alleging that Gisele Bündchen wasn’t pleased with the divorce jokes that were made. Also, around that time, Tom Brady himself said he probably wouldn’t do another special like that because he wouldn’t want to be insensitive to his children. Brady – who shares Jack (17) with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin (15) and Vivien (12) with Bündchen – also said the following during his chat on Impaulsive:
Plenty of parents will surely tell you that raising kids isn’t easy, and those dynamics can certainly become trickier when someone is a public figure like Tom Brady is. It definitely sounds like the roast caused a bit of uneasiness within the Brady household. However, at the very least, it would appear that the now-single dad has learned from the experience and will likely keep it in mind moving forward.
